Home

Health

Congestion Treatment: 6 Effective Home Remedies to Clear Cold and Stuffy Nose

Congestion Treatment: 6 Effective Home Remedies to Clear Cold and Stuffy Nose

Chest or nasal congestion become a common discomfort people experience during weather change. Here are some of the best and most effective home remedies to deal with mucus congestion and treat it.

Weather change entails several health problems. The capital has started to witness a shift in temperature. Early morning and late nights have a nice breezt touch but, if proper precautions are not taken, it may take a toll on the health. Cold, cough and congestion are pretty common during this time. With drop in pollution levels in Delhi, a runny nose and dry cough create extreme discomfort. However, here are some home remedies to try to treat congestion with medication.

Trending Now

6 BEST HOME REMEDIES FOR COLD, COUGH AND CONGESTION

Increase Fluid Intake: Fluid intake helps to flush out the toxins from the body. It can help to lower the inflammation and reduce congestion symptoms. Drink Hot Beverages: Hot beverages like tea, milk or kadhas can help soothe the throat and lungs. The heat and steam from the beverage help to open the airways and decongest the mucus formed in the chest or nose. Chamomile, ginger or mint tea help anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that will help in the decongestion process. Steam at Home: Taking hot water steam is one of the most effective methods to treat congestion at home. Doctors also, often prescribe taking steam to loosen the mucus and decongest the system. Honey Based Beverage: Add a teaspoon of honey on warm water or herbal tea maybe. Honey is known to have several health benefits and is known for its medicinal usage. It has antibacterial and soothing properties that can help to reduce the discomfort of congestion. Warm Compress: Another effective home remedy is to apply a warm compress over your chest to reduce the inflammation and open the airway. One may take a washed cloth or towel, dip in hot water, squeeze it to let go of extra water and then place it over your nose or chest. The hot and warm air from the towel will provide instant relief from the inflammation in your nostrils and sinuses. Eat Spicy Food: Consuming spicy food may also lower congestion. the heat generated from these spices helps t decongest and brings in quick relief. Include spices like clove, black pepper, ginger, garlic etc.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES