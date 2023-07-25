Home

Conjunctivitis Cases in Delhi-NCR: How Serious is Pink Eye? Know Signs, Symptoms And Preventive Measures

Due to variables including increased humidity, tainted water, and the presence of allergens, conjunctivitis, a common eye ailment, becomes more common during the monsoon season.

Conjunctivitis Cases in Delhi-NCR: The number of conjunctivitis cases is rising alarmingly nationwide. The prevalence of this common eye illness is rising because of the constant rain, humidity, and waterlogging, which are the perfect environments for the development of bacteria and viruses. Conjunctivitis, sometimes referred to as the eye Fflu or pink eye, can result in red, itchy eyes with a sticky discharge.

WHAT IS CONJUNCTIVITIS, ALSO KNOWN AS PINK EYE?

The translucent membrane known as the conjunctiva, which covers the white portion of the eyeball, becomes infected or swollen when someone has conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye. Adenovirus infection is the most frequent cause of conjunctivitis. This virus family is also responsible for the common cold and other upper respiratory illnesses.

CONJUNCTIVITIS CAUSES AND SYMPTOMS

Conjunctivitis spreads by coming into direct or indirect touch with the fluid that an infected person’s eye empties. Bacteria and viruses can spread from one person’s hand to your own when you are near to them (touching, shaking hands), and they may then go into your eye. Touching your eyes after touching something that is infected with germs or viruses can potentially transmit conjunctivitis.

Red and itchy eyes

Tearing

An unpleasant sensation in one or both eyes.

Aversion to light is referred to as photophobia.

A discharge in one or both eyes develops a crust during the course of the night and may make it difficult for your eye(s) to open in the morning.

5 PREVENTIVE MEASURES FOR CONJUNCTIVITIS

In order to prevent the illness from spreading, wash your hands often with soap and water. Do not contact your eyes with unclean hands. It would be beneficial if you also took regular, proper showers. It could be tempting to massage your eyes, but doing so could make things worse and spread the infection. To remove any discharge, use a fresh tissue or handkerchief. Use of eye makeup should be avoided as it may worsen the problem and slow recovery. If you must use makeup, be sure to frequently clean your brushes and supplies. To prevent the growth of bacteria, often change your bedding and towels. To get rid of any bacteria, wash them in hot water with detergent. Consult an ophthalmologist or eye professional for a correct diagnosis and treatment plan if your symptoms worsen or continue despite using over-the-counter treatments.

Conjunctivitis might interfere with your daily activities and make it challenging for you to concentrate on your routine.

