If you're suffering from conjunctivitis or eye flu, you must avoid wearing eye makeup. Warm compresses, soothing eye drops, and a healthy diet with high dosages of vitamins and minerals are essential to restore your eye health.

Take care of your eye health now that conjunctivitis is spreading across the nation. It’s still fairly easy to get this extremely infectious sickness despite all the safety precautions. Conjunctivitis affects the outer layer of the eye and is sometimes referred to as pink eye or eye sickness. It manifests as redness, itching, discharge, and light sensitivity and is brought on by viruses, bacteria, or allergies. Conjunctivitis may make your eyes uncomfortable by making them red, itching, and sticky while also distorting your vision.

While your eyes are healing from the infection, it is essential that you take proper care of them. During the illness, one should take the utmost precautions with eye hygiene and adhere to their doctor’s recommendations.

5 TIPS TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR EYES DURING CONJUNCTIVITIS

Avoid Contact Lenses: You will be instructed to cease using your contact lenses until your therapy is finished if you wear them. You should discard any soft contacts you have previously worn, according to your provider’s advice. DO NOT Rub Your Eyes: While suffering from eye sickness, your eyes may become extremely sensitive. Rubbing them might make them feel much more irritated and worsen their condition. Make sure to wash your hands with soap and water routinely. Steer Clear of Eye Makeup: Avoiding eye makeup and maintaining personal hygiene during the healing process is essential to preventing reinfection. This includes often changing sheets, towels, and wash cloths. Warm Compresses: They are used over closed eyes and can ease conjunctivitis-related pain by reducing crusting. Apply gently for a few minutes with a clean towel that has been moistened in warm water. Follow Doctor’s Prescription: Be sure to use any eye drops or ointments exactly as directed by your doctor in order to treat the infection. Even if you feel better, it’s important to finish the entire course of therapy to guarantee full recovery.

The majority of viral conjunctivitis cases are mild. Without medication and with no long-term effects, the infection will often go away in 7 to 14 days. Viral conjunctivitis, on the other hand, sometimes takes two to three weeks or longer to go away.

