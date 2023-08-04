Home

Conjunctivitis Cases Rise in Delhi-NCR: 5 Home Remedies to Naturally Prevent Eye-Flu at Home

Eye flu is spreading like wildfire in Delhi-NCR and some other parts in Indi as well. With exponential uptick in cases, it is important to know ways and tips to shield our selves from getting infected.

Monsoon season entails just not rains and chai-pakode urges but a host of health problems too. This time, due to incessant rainfall, floods and waterlogging in parts of Delhi, the northeast and a few other places in India as well. Doctors at both government and private hospitals said they have been receiving cases largely from the younger population in the city. Cases of conjunctivitis and other eye infection are on the rise in Delhi, with many doctors cautioning that it is “highly contagious” and proper hygiene behaviour needs to be maintained to check its spread.

With cases rising across India, experts are majorly attributing the surgedue to waterlogging and floods.

HOME REMEDIES FOR CONJUNCTIVITIS

Cold Compress: This will help to relieve the swelling in the eyes and provide some comfort to the redness. Hot Compress: It is one of the effective home remedies to help get some relief from the burning sensation and constant itchiness. Eye Drops: Only on the doctor’s advise keep generic eye drops to keep the eyes moisturised. Clean Wipes: Instead of using a same handkerchief or face towel again and again, it is better to use clean wipes and dispose them off to avoid the spread of this contagious pink eye. Do You Use Contact Lens? Stop using contact lenses when infected with pink eye. It may provide further discomfort.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF CONJUNCTIVITIS

Pain in the eyes

Redness in eyes

burning sensation

Increased itchiness

Blurry vision

Thick yellow discharge that also crusts while you sleep

EYE FLU PREVENTIVE TIPS

Maintain proper hand hygiene, personal hygiene, and keep surroundings clean.

Avoid touching your eyes often

Wear sunglasses in crowded places to avoid dust particles, pollutant entering the eye that may lead to contant touch or rubbing of the eye.

Dispose of the infected material properly.

Avoid crowded places to lower the risk of the spread

Do not share personal items like towel, makeup etc.

WHY IS EYE FLU RISING?

Humid weather is a carrier of germs and bacteria. Due to the ongoing monsoon season, there is a lot of humidity that is a contributor to this rise in eye fly cases. Monsoon makes up the ideal ground for bacteria, germ, and fungi to breed and proliferate due to all the heat, stagnant water, and humidity.

