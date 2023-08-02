Home

Conjunctivitis Rise in Delhi-NCR: Can Eye Flu be Prevented By Wearing Dark Shade Sunglasses?

Wearing kala chashmah when infected with conjunctivitis is a common practice but does it really help to prevent the spread of eye flu?

Conjunctivitis in Delhi-NCR: Can Eye Flu be Prevented By Wearing Dark Shade Sunglasses? (Freepik)

Delhi-NCR is witnessing an epidemic-like situation as cases of conjunctivitis are on the rise constantly. Hospitals are reporting almost 100 cases every day with the younger population in the majority. The cases are eye flu is rapidly spreading in schools and health departments in respective neighbourhoods have issues with health advisories as well. With the uptick in a number of cases of pink eye, there are several rules about what to do and what not to do and a list of ghar ke nuske to prevent and treat conjunctivitis.

Wearing dark-shade sunglasses is often recommended for people who are infected with pink eye. But does it prevent conjunctivitis too?

CONJUNCTIVITIS CAN BE PREVENTED WITH SUNGLASSES?

When someone gets infected with conjunctivitis, their eyes tend to become sensitive to light. And, to alleviate any further discomfort to the eyes that may already be in pain due to the fu, doctors recommend wearing dark shade glasses. However, it does not prevent the spread of conjunctivitis. It is also a myth that conjunctivitis may spread just by looking. It will not.

While it is highly contagious, it only spreads if someone comes in contact with the infected person or something they may have touched.

The glasses are like protective gear to reduce the chances of constant rubbing the eye which may risk the spread of the infection. Wearing sunglasses may also help to prevent dust particles, pollutants or any other sort of irritant to get in the eye. However, even after wearing the glasses, one should be careful that it does not lead to further spread of it. Maintaining proper hygiene is the most essential part.

HOW DOES CONJUNCTIVITIS SPREAD AND HOW LONG IT MAY LAST?

Conjunctivitis or pink eye is attributed to be highly contagious. It may spread via fomites- substances that are likely to carry the bacteria or infection like towels, personal belongings, and here the glasses being worn too. Pink eye can only spread on someone touches a thing or comes in contact with the infected person.

Usually conjunctivitis may last for nearly seven days. There are different types of conjunctivitis and the most common are viral and bacterial that last up to seven to 10 days respectively.

CONJUNCTIVITIS PREVENTION TIPS

Maintain proper hand hygiene.

Wear sunglasses in crowded places to avoid dust particles, pollutant entering the eye that may lead to contant touch or rubbing of the eye.

Dispose of the infected material properly.

Do not touch public surfaces

