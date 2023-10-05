Home

Health

Constipation Diet: 5 Homemade Drinks to Get Digestive Relief Quickly

Constipation Diet: 5 Homemade Drinks to Get Digestive Relief Quickly

Constipation can be extremely discomforting that may hinder everyday functioning as well. Here are some of the most effective homemade drinks that can help to get quick relief from constipation.

5 Best Homemade Drinks to Get Constipation Relief Quickly (Freepik)

Constipation is one digestive concern that we all have experienced maybe children, as teens, adults and it is pretty common for older people. Some people find it funny to talk about constipation, but let’s get real, it is a genuine problem that if left untreated can have severe consequences on health. Not having proper bowel movements is a matter of concern. There are several home remedies that may help get quick relief from constipation and other digestive problems.

Trending Now

There is turmeric, there is fiber-rich food, there are fruits etc. But another easy and effective way to improve bowel movements is by increasing fluid intake in the body. Not only it will help to get relief from constipation, but fluid helps to flush out all the nasty toxins and boost overall digestion too.

You may like to read

Here are a few easy-to-make homemade drinks that can help to ease the discomfort of constipation.

TOP 5 HOMEMADE DRINKS TO EASE GET CONSTIPATION RELIEF

Berry Blast Smoothie: Smoothies made with high fiber content can help to get constipation relief. Fruits like berries, kiwi, are some of the best sources of fiber. Yoghurt, chia seeds or flax seeds and berries mixed together is a great combination for a smoothie. Berries are one of the healthiest foods to add in your diet, yoghusrt brings in probiotics that improve gut health and chia seeds are good for digestion. Lemon Water: this is one of the easiest and most effective homemade drinks one can have for constipation problems. Lemon has vitamin c or citric acid that may act as a natural laxative to ease the discomfort. Aloe Vera Juice: This is one of the most effective homemade drinks to treat constipation. Aloe Vera juice contains few compunds that may act as laxatives and help with bowel movements. 1 glass of aloe vera juice can help with quick relief. Mint and Ginger Tea: Ginger and mint serve several health benefits. These herbal teas have bioactive compounds, amino acids, caffeine, flavonoids that make its a healthy choice for treating constipation along with other health benefits. Coffee: A cup of joe is all you need to get constipation relief. The caffeine content can help stimulate the gastrocolic reflex that helps the body to treat constipation.

Dietary fiber, and fruits are the best natural sources to treat constipation. Try these healthy and effective homemade drinks that can help to treat constipation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES