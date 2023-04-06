Home

Constipation in Kids: 4 Essential Tips To Help Your Child Get Rid of Chronic Constipation

In the below article, we'll share with you expert-recommended tips for your kid to deal with severe constipation.

Constipation is a common problem among kids. Thus, it is the need of the hour for parents to pay extra attention when it comes to their children. Here, we tell you the causes of constipation and how to tackle it. Just like adults, a majority of children tend to suffer from constipation. A constipated child will have infrequent bowel movements or hard, dry stools. The child will find it difficult to poop.

The symptoms of constipation are straining during the passing of stools, not feeling hungry, blood in the stool, having less than 2 bowel movements per week, and unbearable stomach pain. The causes behind constipation can be attributed to ignoring the urge to poop, certain medications, stress, poor eating habits, absence of any physical activity, allergy to cow’s milk or consuming too many dairy products. Parents need to be aware of their child’s health and consult the doctor without any delay instead of dismissing the problem. In the below article, we tell you about the foolproof measures to help the child beat constipation. These strategies can help the child to deal with constipation.

4 Essential Dietary Tips To Help Your Child Get Rid of Chronic Constipation

Change the child’s eating habits: It will be imperative for the child to follow a well-balanced diet. Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, lentils, nuts, and seeds. So, the parents should include beets, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, corn, green beans, green peas, spinach, avocado, apples, dates, papayas, oranges, pears, kiwis, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and raisins.

It is important to eat fiber-rich food: Limit the intake of milk, soda, and cola. The child should give up on spicy, oily, canned, junk, and processed foods. Kids should drink enough water to stay hydrated and flush out toxins from the body.

The child should do any one physical activities without fail: Exercise aids in digestion and helps the child to poop without any difficulty. It is essential for the child to exercise for at least 30 minutes on a daily basis. The child can do any activities such as swimming, running, walking, yoga, and aerobics.

The child should have good bowel habits: Parents should make the child sit on the toilet at least once a day for at least 10 minutes especially after food. Don’t get angry at your child for not passing stools. Give stickers or other small treats to the child to encourage him/her. Use laxatives, stool softeners, or an enema on the doctor’s advice.

(Inputs: Dr. Prashant Moralwar, Consultant Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharghar)

