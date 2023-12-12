Home

Health

Constipation in Kids: 5 Ways to Enhance Gut Health and Get Relief From Digestive Problems

Constipation in Kids: 5 Ways to Enhance Gut Health and Get Relief From Digestive Problems

Constipation in children is becoming increasingly common and the sedentary lifestyle is a major contributor to it.

Constipation in Kids: 5 Ways to Enhance Gut Health and Get Relief From Digestive Problems

Constipation is a common problem in children and is often not recognised early or managed effectively. The condition can be easily recognised by the following symptoms – infrequent passage of stool, difficulty and pain while passing stool, passing hard lumps of stool or small pebble-like stools, having drops or streaks of blood in stool, sometimes child refusing to sit in the toilet. They can have to bloat and pass a lot of offensive-smelling gas. It’s a medical problem that requires treatment but quite often it happens due to an unhealthy lifestyle, this is called habitual or functional constipation.

Trending Now

Speaking with india.com, Dr. Lavenya R Padmanabhan, Consultant – Pediatric Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli explained that habitual constipation can be triggered by change in dietary habits, fluid intake, toilet routine or a stressful event like starting nursery. Children sometimes postpone going to the toilet with excuses like being busy with schoolwork, or being engrossed in games, TV or mobile. Forceful, early toilet training when the child is not ready can lead to constipation, a sedentary lifestyle and less physical activity also contribute to the problem. Apart from a small number of children who have underlying medical or surgical problems, most of them have habitual constipation.

You may like to read

5 Lifestyle Tips to Reduce Risk of Constipation in Kids

Healthy eating – children should have a balanced diet that contains the right mix of different foods in the right proportion. They should consume foods rich in fibre content like green leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts, pulses and whole grain cereals. They should certainly avoid or minimise the intake of refined flour-based foods like biscuits, bread, cakes, pastries and other junk foods, sweets Adequate fluid intake – many times children forget to drink enough liquids or they habitually refuse to drink water. This habit should be changed and they should be encouraged to take enough liquids while they are at home as well as at school. Older children should reduce the intake of milk to once or twice a day, they should avoid carbonated beverages, packed drinks that contain excess sugars. Good toilet routine – it’s always the morning rush! let’s get over with it and encourage children to sit in the toilet before they go to school. Whatever be the age of the child it’s important they have a toilet routine twice a day, younger children who are toilet trained should sit in the toilet for 5-10 minutes each time preferably after a meal. Appropriate posture for passing stool is important in young and small children. Right approach to toilet training – There is no specific age to start the process but it’s important to first identify if the child is ready for toilet training which is usually after the age of 2 years. It should be done by one person consistently in a non-threatening manner. If the child does not co-operate they should not be forced. Anxiety around toilet training can trigger constipation and vice versa if a child is constipated it’s not appropriate to pressurise them to undergo toilet training without treating the constipation. Avoiding sedentary lifestyle – Parents should definitely allocate time for children to play amidst their busy school schedule. Children should engage themselves in activities they enjoy, whether it is cycling or swimming. Limiting screen time and engaging more in outdoor activities is certainly the most healthy way of living.

If the child develops constipation it’s important to seek medical advise and treat them early and effectively. It’s extremely important to identify the child’s problems, support them, have a positive approach and reward them for any good changes or behaviour.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.