Lasoda or glue berry is a common household fruit that serves several health benefits. Here is why this Indian berry should be added in your meal plate.

Constipation Relief to Weight Loss, 5 Reasons Why Lasoda Can Be a Good Addition In Your Fruit Basket

Lasoda, also known as Glue berry or Guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia), is a climbing vine native to India and other parts of Southeast Asia. It has been used in traditional medicine for centuries for its various medicinal properties. Berries are one of the healthiest food to incorporate in every day diet. These little nature’s treats are loaded with nutrients and serve several health benefits. apart from strawberry, blueberry, Indian gooseberry, Lasoda too makes the list.

6 Health Benefits of Lasoda

Boosts Immunity: Lasoda is rich in antioxidants and immune-modulating compounds that help strengthen the immune system and fight off infections. Studies have shown that it can be effective against various viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Regulates Blood Sugar: Lasoda has shown potential in managing blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity. This makes it a beneficial herb for people with diabetes or prediabetes. Weight Management: Lasoda is rich in fibre and aids digestion. This further helps to keep the the stomach full longer and lowers the chance of hunger oangs hat often leads to weight gain. Reduces Inflammation: Lasoda possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can help alleviate pain and swelling associated with various inflammatory conditions such as arthritis, gout, and skin disorders. Protects the Liver: Studies suggest that Lasoda can protect the liver from damage caused by toxins, alcohol, and certain medications. It also helps promote liver cell regeneration and improve its overall function. Aids in Digestion: Lasoda has traditionally been used to treat digestive issues like constipation, diarrhoea, and indigestion. It can also stimulate appetite and improve gut health. Promotes Mental Health: Lasoda is believed to have calming and adaptogenic properties, helping manage stress and anxiety. It can also improve cognitive function and memory.

It’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement or herbal remedy, including Lasoda, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are pregnant or breastfeeding.

