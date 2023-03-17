Home

Constipation While Travelling: 5 Effective Home Remedies to Help Cure Tummy Issues During Vacations

Here are few home remedies for constipation that you can try while you’re travelling or after you get home from a trip.

Constipation While Travelling: 5 Effective Home Remedies to Help Cure Tummy Issues During Vacations (Source: Freepik)

Travel Constipation: Constipation can occur due to number of reasons, from a sudden change in your diet or exercise to bodily changes from certain health conditions. It’s important thinking about these possibilities when you suddenly face such tummy issues. But travel constipation is common after a long flight for pretty much all. Here are some home remedies for constipation that you can try while you’re on the road or after you get home from a trip and still aren’t regular.

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra says ”Travel constipation is a common situation and can happen to all of us. It primarily occurs because your body’s routine is thrown off. Here are a few steps to prevent and relieve constipation while traveling.”

5 Effective Home Remedies to Help Cure Tummy Issues While Travelling:

Drinking water is one of the simplest remedies. This is because constipation is tied to a dehydrated colon. When you are properly hydrated, your body does not need to take excess water from your colon, which means that your bowels aren’t stressed. Flaxseed/chia seeds are a rich source of soluble fibre. Soluble fibre dissolves in water, making stools softer and easier to pass. Reduce or avoid caffeine or alcohol while you are traveling, as these can make you dehydrated and increase your risk of constipation. Dietary fibre increases the weight and size of your stool and softens it. A bulky stool is easier to pass, decreasing your chance of constipation. Prunes are considered a laxative because of their high sorbitol content This promotes stool bulk, making it easier to go. If prunes are not available, try raisins, dried apricots, fruits, nuts & seeds. Abdominal massage has been shown to stimulate the muscle contractions that help pass a bowel movement, decrease colonic transit time, relieve pain and discomfort

Try these natural remedies and you will definitely see the results!

