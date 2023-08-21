Home

Health

Consuming A Small Amount of Nuts Daily May Lead To Lower Risk Of Depression: Study

Research suggests that eating nuts may help reduce the risk of depression in adults by 17 per cent. Incorporating nuts into your daily diet is one way to support your health but nutritional changes are not considered treatment for depression.

A small amount of nuts a day could keep depression away. Yes, you read that right. According to a new research published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, eating a small amount of nuts (around 30 grams) per day will reduce the risk of depression by 17 per cent. Researchers examined data from the UK Biobank cohort, which is an online database of medical and lifestyle records. The study followed over 13,500 Britons aged 37-73 between 2007 and 2020, who were not using antidepressants. The results were surprising. People who consumed a serving of nuts every day were less likely to have developed depression. The findings do not clearly indicate the reason why nuts were associated with this reduced risk. However, their results also suggest that the risk of developing depression is lower among adults with healthy weight, healthy lifestyle, and overall general health.

Noteworthy Nutrients Found In Nuts

Vitamin E: Nuts can provide antioxidants like Vitamin E that help protect the brain cells from oxidative stress.

Omega-3: High amount of omega-3 is found in walnuts. An increase in Omega-3 is associated with significant improvement in people who have been diagnosed with mild to moderate symptoms of depression.

Phenolic acids: Phenolic acids have also shown promising results in recent studies for reducing depression-like behaviours. Almonds, walnuts and pistachios are rich in these compounds.

Tryptophan: Due to their high tryptophan content, cashews have also gained attention for their potential to alleviate depressive symptoms.

Magnesium: The mineral plays a vital role in smooth functioning of neurotransmitters and helps regulate one’s moods.

Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats: Nuts contain healthy fat sources that are important for maintaining the structural integrity of brain cells and supporting the communication between neurons.

Dietary fibre: Nuts contain dietary fibre that supports a healthy gut. Incorporate a variety of nuts into your diet to get the benefit of the nutrients they offer.

Point To Keep In Mind

Research suggests that eating nuts may help reduce risk of depression in adults, however, the exact reason for this is not exactly. Incorporating nuts into your daily diet is one way to support your health but nutritional changes are not to be seen as a treatment for depression. If you or someone you love is going through depression, then consult a mental health professional.

Different Ways To Add Nuts To Your Diet

Add them to your morning meal: What’s better than starting your day with this additional protein? Your morning cereal, oatmeal, or yogurt can be turned into a crunchy dose of healthy fats by sprinkling nuts over your breakfast.

Mix into your smoothie recipe: This is for all smoothies lovers. Get a thick, creamy texture and a boost of protein by adding some nuts to your favourite smoothie recipe.

Create a yummy toppings of nuts: Add a mixture of some crushed nuts, herbs, and spices to baked fish, or roasted vegetables to give a makeover to the mouth-watering dishes.

Make a healthy mix: The easiest way to have a healthy snack in just minutes is by combining all your favourite nuts with unsweetened dried fruits, seeds, and a touch of dark chocolate syrup.

Include nut butter in your diet: Different nut butters like almond butter, peanut butter, or cashew butter can be eaten with whole grain bread. Not just this, this nut butter can also be mixed into smoothies, or used as a dip for fruits and vegetables. Without much ado, add this in your shopping list.

