It's still too early to predict whether the rapid spread of Omicron and its variant will help push Coronavirus from the pandemic phase to a more manageable endemic stage.

The World Health (WHO) Organization recently said that BA.3 subvariant of Omicron is here. WHO's top infectious disease expert Maria Van Kerkhove said, "I would like to reiterate that Omicron is a variant of concern and we are tracking Omicron in several sublineages. The most prominent ones that are detected worldwide are BA.1, BA.1.1 and BA.2. There's also BA.3 and other sublineages as well."

Every virus mutates at one point or the other, and mutation is why new variants of a virus are formed. Sometimes as the virus mutates into variants, it branches off or splits into sub-variants or sub-lineages. As per reports, the Delta variant of Coronavirus has more than 200 different sub-variants. Currently, the Omicron variant has BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, and B.1.1.529 sub-variants, of which the BA.1 was dominant a few months before. Experts at WHO is looking at the severity of the sublineage called the BA.3.

The WHO expert further said that people have heard about the Japanese study that came as a preprint. “And this is the study that is an experimental study, looking at hamsters in particular. And what they were looking at is whether or not, experimentally within hamsters, there was a signal of causing more severe disease under these experimental conditions. We are also looking at severity in what we call the real world,” she added.

A study published in the Journal of Medical Virology on January 18, 2022 also talked about the presence of BA.3 sub-lineage.

“Our study found that there were no specific mutations for the BA.3 lineage in spike protein. Instead, it is a combination of mutations in BA.1 and BA.2 spike proteins,” the study says.

BA.3 sub-lineage was first detected in northwest South Africa, the study confirmed. According to the study as of January 11, 2022, of the total genome sequences submitted to the GISAID database only 0.013% were of BA.3 Omicron subvariant and the highest was of BA.1.

Although, the sub-lineage is the less-prevalent lineage of omicron.

The common symptoms are sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, headache, body ache and mild fever.