Coronavirus has disrupted our lives and till now it has claimed 154,596 lives, and 10,777,200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in India, as per the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Ever since COVID happened, researchers are still trying to understand the symptoms. There is a wide range of symptoms as well as complications that sometimes take a toll on a person's overall mental and physical health. People who have contracted the virus in the past, are suffering from its long-lasting impact. Those who contracted the virus, are still a victim of chronic illness that is not fading away. Such people have Long COVID or post-COVID side-effects which take months to disappear.

There are sure signs that prove that you've already had COVID and are a victim of Long COVID.

Shortness of Breath: As per Times of India, shortness of breath is one of the lingering symptoms in COVID-19 recovered patients. SARs-COV-2 impacts the lungs which result in long-term breathing problems.

Crippling Fatigue: After recovering from any illness or viral infection, our body tends to take time to heal and people often get tired easily but COVID recovered patients suffer from fatigue and exhaustion but it can last for up to six months. The severity and duration of your fatigue can help determine Long COVID. The study says that around 63% of patients have reported suffering from fatigue, weakness, muscle pain for almost six months even after the first symptoms start to show up.

Dry Cough: The American Lung Association says that since COVID impacts the respiratory system directly, it can hamper the lungs which can lead to a dry cough.

Chest Pain: The TOI report says that people may experience a sharp, stinging sensation around the chest area. COVID causes inflammations around chest walls which can lead to pain.

Loss of taste and smell: If you lost the sense of taste and smell, then chances are that you may have contracted the virus. Loss of smell and taste is one of the most prominent symptoms of COVID-19.

Brain fog: As per a study published in preprint form on medRxiv, 58% of long COVID patients reported signs of brain fog or mental confusion. Memory loss, sleep deprivation are other neurological signs.

Although the vaccination drive is ongoing in India it is important that we should comply with all the COVID-19 related precautions. From wearing a mask to keeping our hygiene level in check, it is important to understand that coronavirus is still here, and precaution is always better than cure.