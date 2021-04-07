New Delhi: The world is still reeling from the major upheaval of the Coronavirus pandemic and after a brief period of relief the second wave of Covid-19 has hit India. The second wave is seeing a surge of infections and cases. As of today, India detected 115,736 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest daily increase so far. Also Read - India Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Spike With Over 1.15 Lakh New Cases | Top 10 Points
Nearly 55,000 cases were reported in Maharashtra, while Chhattisgarh scaled a new peak of 9,921 cases. Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi reported more than 5,000 cases each. The central government has said the next four weeks are "critical" for the country to control the disease. The experts are worried that the second wave of coronavirus is more severe than the first one.
Researchers are saying that the second wave of the virus is reporting a change in the way the infection is developing symptoms. The researchers have added a new list of symptoms to the list. The common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, body ache, loss of smell and taste, chills, breathlessness. Several studies are suggesting that pink eyes, gastronomical conditions, and hearing impairment should not be taken lightly.
- Pink Eyes: According to a study done in China, a pink eye or conjunctivitis is a sign of COVID-19 infection. In the pink eye, people can develop redness, swelling and the eye becomes watery. The 12 participants who got infected with a new strain of Coronavirus, showed this symptom.
- Hearing loss/ impairment: If you have observed ringing sound or some kind of hearing impairment in the recent past, then that could be a sign of COVID-19. A study published in the International Journal of Audiology said that the COVID-19 infection can lead to auditory problems. The researchers found 56 studies that identified an association between COVID-19 and auditory and vestibular problems. They pooled data from 24 of the studies to estimate that the prevalence of hearing loss was 7.6 percent.
- Gastrointestinal Symptoms: Researchers are saying that many gastrointestinal complaints are also coming in. The COVID-19 infection impacts the upper respiratory system, although, a new study says that diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, nausea, and pain are signs of coronavirus. If you are facing any digestive discomfort, you must get yourself tested.