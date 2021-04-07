New Delhi: The world is still reeling from the major upheaval of the Coronavirus pandemic and after a brief period of relief the second wave of Covid-19 has hit India. The second wave is seeing a surge of infections and cases. As of today, India detected 115,736 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest daily increase so far. Also Read - India Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Spike With Over 1.15 Lakh New Cases | Top 10 Points

Nearly 55,000 cases were reported in Maharashtra, while Chhattisgarh scaled a new peak of 9,921 cases. Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi reported more than 5,000 cases each. The central government has said the next four weeks are "critical" for the country to control the disease. The experts are worried that the second wave of coronavirus is more severe than the first one.

Researchers are saying that the second wave of the virus is reporting a change in the way the infection is developing symptoms. The researchers have added a new list of symptoms to the list. The common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, body ache, loss of smell and taste, chills, breathlessness. Several studies are suggesting that pink eyes, gastronomical conditions, and hearing impairment should not be taken lightly.