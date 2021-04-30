New Delhi: The second wave of Coronavirus has disrupted the lives of people across India. The COVID-19 cases are rapidly surging in the country. The new strain of COVID has a new set of symptoms that can be worrisome. Besides struggling with oxygen beds, plasma, and other medical facilities, people are unable to understand the symptoms. There are many new symptoms that are infecting people apart from the usual fever, cold, cough, loss of taste, and smell. Also Read - Coronavirus Second Wave: Tips to Boost Your Immune System

The new mutation of COVID-19 is more deadly, infectious, and dangerous. It has new symptoms and physical ailments that cannot be ignored. The COVID-19 this time is not just infecting the middle-aged and senior citizens, it is also impacting the younger lot. Also Read - Coronavirus Second Wave: Don't Ignore THESE Symptoms Even If You Don't Have Fever/Cold

According to a report in the Times of India, extreme fatigue and a sudden drop in platelet count can be a sign of COVID-19. “Doctors dealing with coronavirus patients state that many of them come up with drier mucous membrane passages and experience unexplained feelings of weakness,” it read. If you experience extreme weakness, exhaustion, fever, and have an irritable throat, then one should take precautions.

You should isolate yourself, get tested, and stay under quarantine. You must have lots of fluids, a good green diet, get in touch with a doctor for consultation.

What are the other symptoms of COVID-19?

The common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, body ache, loss of smell and taste, chills, breathlessness. Several studies are suggesting that pink eyes, gastronomical conditions, and hearing impairment should not be taken lightly.

India reported 3,86,452 new Covid-19 cases, 3,498 deaths in last 24 hours. With 386,452 new cases recorded on Friday, India’s tally of total Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,87,62,976, the highest since the pandemic started in 2019. The death jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,08,330, according to the health ministry data.