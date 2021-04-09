New Delhi: We have been fighting the battle against COVID 19 for over a year now. It is crucial to boost our immune system, as it protects our body from harmful substances, germs, and cell changes that could make a person sick. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Night Curfew in Bareilly, Saharanpur From Today | Check Latest Guidelines Here
Rinki Kumari, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore shares a few tips to strengthen your immunity naturally:
- Good sleep is key: Getting enough sleep is important in maintaining a good immune system. When you are sick, simply getting adequate rest and sleep will naturally help to boost your immunity.
- Maintain a healthy diet: It is important to maintain a good healthy diet to keep your immune system in check. One can include whole plant foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and legumes which are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that help fight against harmful pathogens. Healthy fats like those found in olive oils, salmon, etc have anti-inflammatory properties that help the body fight off disease-causing bacteria and viruses. It is crucial to avoid added sugars as they increase obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart risks to name a few, thus affecting the immune system.
- Exercise regularly: Moderate exercise can reduce inflammation and promote the healthy turnover of immune cells. Exercising regularly helps in keeping the body and mind healthy.
- Drink lots of water: Drinking water is crucial in keeping your body healthy. Dehydration can cause several problems like indigestion, headache, physical performance, kidney function issues, etc to name a few.
- Manage your stress levels: Relieving stress and anxiety is key to immune health. Long-term stress promotes inflammation, as well as imbalances in immune cell function. Multiple methods can be adapted to lower stress levels, like yoga, meditation, dance, listening to soothing music to name a few.
- Regular health checkups: It is important to invest time and money in regular health checkups. Health conditions like asthma, diabetes, cholesterol, health diseases, etc can affect the immune system and thereby increasing the chance of infections.