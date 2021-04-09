New Delhi: We have been fighting the battle against COVID 19 for over a year now. It is crucial to boost our immune system, as it protects our body from harmful substances, germs, and cell changes that could make a person sick. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Night Curfew in Bareilly, Saharanpur From Today | Check Latest Guidelines Here

Rinki Kumari, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore shares a few tips to strengthen your immunity naturally: