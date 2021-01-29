The new variant of the deadly Coronavirus is more contagious and is spreading like wildfire. Now, experts in the US are recommending two face masks, also known as double masking, to protect from contracting Coronavirus.

In an interview with NBC News Today, US top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that doubling up masks just makes more sense and is more effective. "That's the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95," he added.

People took notice of the double masking trend at the US President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' oath-taking ceremony. Many celebrities were spotted sporting two masks. But do you think it's effective? Let's find out!

How effective is double masking?

By wearing two layers of face masks, the virus will have a difficult time penetrating through both the layers, as compared to single layers, as reported by Indian Express. Although, US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has not yet recommended double masking.

A report published in the journal Med says that wearing a surgical mask under a cloth mask is effective and offers better protection from the virus. The journal says that the surgical mask acts as a filter and the cloth mask will provide that extra layer of protection.

Double masking.#AFPGraphics compares different ways of wearing masks to maximise protection against the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yB4meh73MR — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 22, 2021



Experts also said that when social distancing is difficult to maintain in places like airports, planes, malls, etc, wearing two face masks will help stay safe and protected. The experts say that N95 face masks are highly recommended as they can protect you from 95 percent of airborne particles. But if you don’t wish to go for N95, then a surgical mask combined cloth mask also works best.

A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Matter in July said that double masking can protect you from the virus by 50-75 percent.

So, how should you double mask?

You can club a surgical mask with a fabric mask or you can go for an N95 mask instead if you don’t wish to double mask.