The Coronavirus is spreading like a wildfire in states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab. The new variant of COVID-19 and mutations has beenCoronavirus Strain: Beware of These Strange And Uncommon Symptoms of COVID-19 reported which has left the medical experts in a tizzy. B.1.1.7, also known as UK Kent Variation is fueling fears across the world. Also Read - Travel Guidelines For Delhi: Tourists Arriving From These States Need to Furnish a Negative COVID-19 Report

As reported by TOI, the UK variant needs attention and remarkable differences have been observed between the Kent variant and COVID strain. Studies are now focusing on how new symptoms can start to show up, and why we need to take necessary precautions now. The new strain shows fewer signs of COVID including cough, fever, chills. If you have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient in the recent past, it’s important that you get yourself tested even if you don’t show the ‘typical’ symptoms. Also Read - Raw or Soaked Almonds| Top 5 Health Benefits of Badaam in Summer| Watch Video

The Kent variation is 70 times more infectious, and the mortality of the virus is yet unknown. The new COVID-19 strains have shown similar symptoms to that caused by the original variant but have some new ones too. The usual symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, chest pains, fever, loss of taste and smell, and chills. Also Read - China Approves 2 More Homegrown Coronavirus Vaccines, Taking Total to 4

Symptoms you should watch for:

– Fatigue: The TOI report further states that apart from the usual cold and cough-like symptoms, some patients are now reporting excruciating weakness as one of the symptoms. The presence of cytokines can result in dizziness and fatigue which hampers the immune system.

– Dizziness: Symptoms including dizziness, fatigue, malaise, and nausea can also take place.

– Muscle and body ache: The most common symptom seen in the new COVID variant is muscle pain and body ache. The reason for muscle ache and body ache is because of the myalgia present in the body. Myalgia attacks muscle fibres and tissue lining which results in excruciating pain.

If you face symptoms including fatigue, dizziness, muscle pain, weakness, lethargy, body pain, diarrhoea, then you must get yourself tested for COVID-19. These symptoms can take place with the usual sore throat, fever, cough, chills, or without them too. So, don’t take these symptoms lightly and stay safe!