If you have got inoculated recently and noticed a swollen skin reaction or a rash around the injected area, then most likely you have got ‘COVID arm’. Puzzled? Don’t be. It is one of the most common and painful skin reactions which occur once you get vaccinated. The angry red rash is called COVID arm, it can be itchy, but harmless. Also Read - Is Wearing a Face Mask During a Workout Safe?

As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a Covid arm is an arm with a rash that may appear after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. In medical terms, the condition has also been called delayed cutaneous hypersensitivity, which essentially means a delayed reaction on the skin. Also Read - Maharashtra Records 9927 New COVID Cases; Lockdown Imposed in Nashik, Thane; Janata Curfew in Jalgaon | Key Points

CDC also states that some of the common and known signs of COVID arm are redness, swelling, and pain. The redness and swelling can stay for up to 8-10 days after getting injected. While it looks scary at first, but experts say that there is nothing to be worried about. According to a TOI report, the COVID arm is not as serious and is harmless. Researchers studying the phase 3 clinical trial data for the Moderna mRNA claim that the reaction goes away within four or five days. The skin rash often takes place even after taking any other Vaccine jab. The report further reads that it is a known phenomenon and maybe a response from the immune system to the COVID vaccine. Also Read - India to Supply 45 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Pakistan: Reports

Other side-effects of COVID-19 Vaccines can be fever, chills, tiredness, headache. CDC says that if you have pain or discomfort, talk to your doctor about taking over-the-counter medications, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

Side effects may feel like flu and even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.