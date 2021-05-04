New Delhi: Covid vaccination for all adults under Phase 3 of the government’s ‘Vaccine For All’ drive for everyone above 18 years of age has been initiated across India. There is a lot of misconception regarding vaccination. We aim to clear your misunderstandings here. Read on to know more about this and don’t panic after getting vaccinated. Also Read - New COVID-19 Variant Has Airborne Transmission, Social Distancing Not Enough To Cut The Risk Indoors
Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country. To curb the spread of this deadly virus, a massive vaccination drive was initiated on January 16, 2021, after which lakhs of people got vaccinated. People are often confused about what to do and avoid post-vaccination. Dr. Pritam Moon, consultant physician, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road help us clear all the doubts.
There are many people who believe that getting vaccinated will keep Covid at bay and they are immune to the virus. Hence, without wearing a mask or following other Covid measures, they fearlessly carry on their business. There are two doses of vaccines and one gets completely immune after 2 doses. Thus, here are some precautions you need to take after getting the jab.
- Getting vaccinated does not mean you will not get infected with Coronavirus. It simply means that one will not be critically ill even if he/she contracts the virus. Moreover, there is a possibility of you transmitting the virus to the ones who aren’t vaccinated. Masking is essential in public places or otherwise.
- After getting the jab, you will be monitored at the vaccination center for immediate allergies. You will only be allowed to leave once you are thoroughly monitored.
- Even after getting vaccinated, you will have to avoid crowded places and maintain a 6 feet distance from people. Also, don’t forget to maintain proper hand hygiene and wash your hands from time to time. Disinfect the frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, kitchen countertops, and handles. Cough and sneeze etiquette must be followed as well.
- If you notice Covid symptoms after getting vaccinated then immediately consult the doctor instead of dismissing them.
- You may get a headache, fever, chills, fatigue, hand pain, or Covid arm as side-effects for a couple of days after the vaccination. Take medication as prescribed by the doctor and rest. You can keep a clean wet cloth on the affected area to reduce pain. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. Consult the doctor if redness, tenderness, or swelling of the hand worsens. Furthermore, you will have to stay in touch with your family doctor and inform him about your health every day.
- Avoid doing strenuous activities for at least 3-4 days after getting the jab. It is safer to avoid alcohol and smoking for a few days. But this doesn’t mean that you MUST avoid getting vaccinated.