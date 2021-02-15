India has started rolling out the second jab of Coronavirus vaccination from February 13, for people who got their first shot on January 16. After taking the vaccination shot, people often start to experience side-effects including pain, inflammation, fever, body ache, etc. Although side-effects of COVID-19 vaccination are temporary, beneficiaries of the vaccine are getting pushed away due to the fear of falling sick. As per the government report, most COVID-19 vaccine recipients skipped the second dose. Also Read - Coronavirus UK Variant: England Begins Hotel Quarantine For Its Citizens Arriving From Abroad

The two COVID-19 vaccinations including Covaxin and Covishield in which a beneficiary needs to take two doses 28 days apart. Taking coronavirus vaccine can be harsh on people who have a lower pain threshold to deal with them, according to a TOI report. But you can reduce the pain after getting vaccinated by taking a few home remedies. Also Read - Guilt-Free Snacks That Will Keep You Energetic And Help You Lose Weight

– Icepack to relieve the pain at the injection site: By using an icepack you can reduce the pain and it also acts as a natural pain reliever. Ice packs also minimize the risk of medicinal reactions. Also Read - Coronavirus: Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines For Offices, Check Important Details Here

– Ice treatment for rash and swelling: People often complain about getting rashes or experiencing inflammation post taking the vaccination. Ice treatment can minimize the rashes and swelling. You can also use Epsom salt baths as it acts as a natural pain reliever.

– Gilory juice for fever, body ache, and fatigue: The TOI report says that if you are not a fan of taking medicines, then gilory juice helps in reducing the fever. Drinking ample water will also help to cure fever.

Note: Do not consume alcohol for a few weeks after getting inoculated. Alcohol can impact your immune system and it’s best to avoid having it.