If you have a fever, bleeding disorder, allergies, weaker immunity, or on medication, then you must not take Covaxin vaccination, says its developer Bharat Biotech through a factsheet. The factsheet talks about the process involved and who should avoid the vaccine. There has been a series of adverse reactions reported in the past few days. The factsheet is urging people to not keep any allergies or medical conditions under wraps to their vaccination officer. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Side-Effects: Don't Freak Out if You Experience These Issues in Your Body After Getting Vaccinated

However, the government has said that people with immune-related conditions can also take the vaccine, but the response can be less effective. The Pharma major in the factsheet says that pregnant and breastfeeding women should not take the vaccine. Also Read - COVID-19 Side-Effects: Even After Recovery, 30% Severely Infected COVID-19 Patients Suffer From Digestive Issues

The factsheet lists stated side-effects from the vaccine including:

-Pain

-Swelling or itching

-Fever

-Malaise

-Weakness

-Rashes

-Nausea and vomiting

-The factsheet warns about a severe allergic reaction that includes difficulty in breathing, swelling of the face and throat, fast heartbeat, rashes all over the body, dizziness, and weakness.

So, who gets the COVAXIN jab?

As per the factsheet, Individuals who are prioritised under the public health program of the ministry of health and family welfare will be covered under this endeavour. Informing the individuals about the offer for a vaccination with Covaxin will rest with the respective government program officials. Those offered Covaxin at pre-specified booths will have the option to receive or reject the administration of the vaccine.

As of now, around 3,81,305 beneficiaries have been inoculated in cumulative 7,704 sessions out of which 580 people have reported Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) and have symptoms including fever, headache, and nausea, according to the provisional data of the ongoing vaccination drive. Although, the government earlier said that there has been no case of serious or severe AEFI attribute to vaccination to date.

In the first phase, the vaccines are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.