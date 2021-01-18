Earlier this month, India approved two vaccines- Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency use authorisation. In the span of six to eight months, more than three crore healthcare and frontline workers across a nation of more than 1.3 billion will be vaccinated during the first phase of the coronavirus vaccine drive which started on January 16. As per reports, around 52 healthcare workers who were inoculated on Saturday has suffered side-effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. Although 51 of them suffered from minor side-effects from the vaccine, one recipient showed a severe case of an adverse event. Also Read - 'Can't Even Kiss My Wife', Says Farooq Abdullah, Laments The Pandemic

The vaccine recipient who experienced severe side-effects was immediately admitted to the ICU ward at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he developed a headache, rashes, respiratory distress, and tachycardia. Doctors and eyewitnesses said he was given Avil and Hydrocortisone initially, but it showed no improvement. As a result, doctors decided to stabilise the reactions using adrenaline.

This case in point certainly raises many questions if the COVID-19 vaccine is even safe and what to expect after getting vaccinated.

What are the side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine?

COVID-19 vaccination will help you fight the deadly Coronavirus, however, you may suffer from some side-effects after getting injected. These side-effects may affect your ability to perform daily chores, but as per CDC, these common side-effects will fade away.

For Covishied, mild side-effects might show up:

– Tenderness

– Injection site Pain

– Headache

– Fatigue

– Myalgia (muscle pain)

– Discomfort

– Pyrexia (feverish)

– Chills

– Nausea

The advisory reads that if a recipient is facing any such side-effects, then paracetamol can be given. On rare occasions, the advisory says that rare events of demyelinating disorders have been reported following vaccination.

For Covaxin:

– Injection site pain

– Headache

– Fatigue

– Fever

– Body ache

– Abdominal pain

– Nausea and vomiting

-Dizziness-giddiness

-Tremor

-Sweating

-Cold

-Cough

-Injection site swelling.

Paracetamol may be used to provide symptomatic relief from post-vaccination adverse reactions, the letter read.

Tips: To reduce the pain where you got the shot, you can apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area. You can also exercise your arm to reduce the pain.