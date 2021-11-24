Cough And Cold Remedies For Winters: Winter season is back and so is the season of cold and cough. Children can fall prey to the wrath of the winter season. Hence, providing protection and taking care of them right from the start is essential. You need to make sure that you are keeping all the cold elements like ice cream, away from the children. Keeping the children safe is of paramount importance and we have things to do and avoid for the protection of children during the winter season.Also Read - Step by Step Skincare Routine For Day And Night During Winters, Thank Us Later!

Tips to Protect Children in Winter Season

Warm Clothes

Make sure you have a sufficient amount of warm clothes. Cold snow and cold can cause frostbite. Make sure that you provide several layers of clothes to your child and cover their ears, heads, neck and hands.

Keep Them Closed Doors

Playing outside till late evenings is fun until your child falls sick due to a drop in temperature. Therefore, it is advisable to allow your children to play in the morning in sunlight and not allow your children to stay out late in the evenings.

Avoid Nosebleeds

It is advisable to use a cold-air humidifier in their room to avoid nosebleeds in the child. Saline nose drops help in keeping the nose moist and keeping nosebleeds at the bay.

Citrus Fruits

Make sure that you include citrus fruits in your child’s diet. Lemon and orange juice helps in keeping cell damage at bay and thinning out mucus. You can also make the juice with lukewarm water and include honey. This can be provided to children who are either one year old or above.

Ajwain Water

The age old kitchen-friendly ingredient is back, ajwain. Ajwain water helps in providing relief from cold and cough and clears congestion in the chest. You can give it to your child at regular intervals. You can do that by boiling a tablespoon of carom seeds in water for some time and providing it to your kid.

Tips to Avoid During Winter Season

Refined Sugar and Sweets

It is better to avoid sugar enriched food for babies and toddlers. Hence, it is advisable not to feed your child with sugar and sweets during cold or cough.

Dry Fruits And Nuts

It is difficult to swallow dry fruits and nuts when your child has a cold and cough. There are chances of nuts and dry fruits getting stuck in the throat. Hence, it is advisable to refrain from giving nuts and dry fruits to kids. There’s a solution to this problem. You can add dry fruits and nuts in the powdered form.

Oily and Spicy Food

Spicy food can lead to throat irritation. This can worsen the child’s cold. Hence, it is advisable to not give your kids spicy and oily food.