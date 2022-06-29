New Delhi: Children belonging to the marginalised sections in India were the worst affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a report by Save The Children revealed on Tuesday. During the lockdowns, children experienced increased feelings of isolation, affecting their mental health significantly.Also Read - How COVID-19 Complications Can Cause Kidney Damage, Doctor Explains

For the report, 4,052 respondents (2,743 adults and 1,309 adolescents) spread across 24 districts across six states namely, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam were surveyed between June 2020 to December 2021. Also Read - What is Prosopagnosia Disorder That Shenaz Treasury Has Been Diagnosed With? All You Need to Know

The report showed an increase in the feelings of loneliness, anxiety, anger, grief and substance and sexual abuse among children. About 44 per cent of children reported that they could not share their sorrow, anger, or stress-related feelings with anyone and three out of four children could not share serious concerns like domestic or spousal violence with anyone.

Isolation from the peer group had a major impact on the mental well-being of the children with increased cases of child labour and substance abuse. They did face a lack of coping mechanisms to express their feelings and thoughts.

This situation was further aggravated with, as perceived by parents, children being out of school and lacking learning opportunities at home. This was the case with around 61 per cent of children in this study. At least 39 per cent of children were worried about death, illness, separation of a loved one, or fear of disease.

Feelings of loneliness (59 per cent) and being worried about death, illness, separation, or disease (83 per cent) was maximum in Karnataka. Disturbed sleeping patterns were majorly reported in Delhi (51 per cent) and physical fighting was maximum in Jharkhand (42 per cent).

A significant number of children also reported abuse, as they lived with the fear of being left alone with a given person (27 per cent), sudden emotional or behavioural change (27 per cent), abandonment of previous play habits (29 per cent), genital/anal injuries (15 per cent).

“Lockdown owing to Covid 19 not only led to reduced socialising amongst people but also increased the intensity of different emotions that parents and children feel. This brought a complex array of challenges that had mental health repercussions for children and adolescents,” said Anindit Roy Chowdhury, Chief Programme Officer, Save the Children, in a statement.