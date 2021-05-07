New Delhi: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have moderate to severe asthma have more chances of contracting the COVID-19 infection. Also Read - Delhi Records 19,832 New COVID Cases, 341 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways. This can make breathing difficult and trigger coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. Air pollutants, smoke, pollen, dust mites, and stress can trigger asthma. Thus, if any of your friends or family member is suffering from it then you must take extra care and know-how to support the person as they are at a high risk of contracting the COVID-19 infection. Also Read - Weekend Corona Curfew Imposed in Chandigarh From May 8 | Check What's Allowed, What's Not

Dr. Vishal More, Pulmonologist, Apollo Clinic Pune says, “People with asthma may be afraid of getting an asthma attack. We receive several calls from patients suffering from asthma as the symptoms are very similar to Covid19. It has affected their mental and emotional well-being. Hence, it is essential to practice relaxation techniques such as meditation.” Also Read - Tested COVID Positive? Know When You Can End Your Home Isolation

Dr. More added that Asthma should be managed properly. “So, if your loved one has it then keep the prescription of the person having asthma with yourself. Look for the symptoms and the triggers. Accompany the person while going for the check-up or follow-up. Home exercise with the person having asthma. Help the person during an asthma attack by making him/her sit comfortably. Give them an inhaler immediately. Call the doctor if you think that the situation is not under control,” he said.

Precautions to be taken: