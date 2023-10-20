Home

Covid-19 and Dengue Connection: Can Coronavirus Antibodies Cause Severe Mosquito-Borne Infection? 5 Things to Know

According to a recent study, Covid-19 antibodies may trigger a severe dengue infection for people who have been infected with coronavirus once.

Dengue cases have been constantly rising in different cities. With reports of dengue deaths and cases on the rise, a recent study has concluded that Covid-19 antibodies may lead to the severity of dengue infection. The analysis done at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) under the central government’s department of Biotechnology published an analysis SARS-CoV-2 antibodies cross-react and enhance dengue infection.

The study has found a relationship between dengue spread in people infected with Covid. It states how anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies acquired from natural infection may cross-react with DENV-2 (s dengue serotype)

Covid-19 Antibody May Lead to Severe Dengue – 5 Points

The study suggests that people who have had Covid-19 and then developed dengue may be at an increased risk of developing severe dengue. “This study is the first to demonstrate that anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies can cross-react with DENV-2 (dengue virus 2) and can enhance its infection through antibody- dependent enhancement (the ability of antibodies from a previous infection to help a virus infect greater numbers of cells than it would have on its own),” says the study. This is thought to be due to a phenomenon known as antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). ADE occurs when antibodies to one virus bind to a different virus and help it to enter cells more easily. This can lead to a more severe infection. However, other studies have not found a link between Covid-19 antibodies and SD. More research is needed to confirm whether or not Covid-19 antibodies actually make dengue more severe. The study is published in bioRxiv, the preprint server for medical sciences and is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by four different viruses, DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4. Infection with one serotype can provide lifelong immunity to that serotype, but it does not protect against other serotypes. A second infection with a different serotype can lead to a more severe form of dengue, known as severe dengue (SD).

In the meantime, it is important to take steps to protect yourself from both dengue and Covid-19. This includes:

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Using mosquito repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants when in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Avoiding standing water, where mosquitoes breed.

Seeking medical attention if you develop any symptoms of dengue or COVID-19.

