COVID-19 Brain Fog: PTSD, Anxiety And Other Severe Symptoms That Occur Post-Recovery
Here's how COVID-19 causes brain fog in some people and when to get help for these neurological issues.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath and fatigue. However neurological symptoms- those that affect your brain and nervous system are reported up to 65%. One such health hazard that isn’t widely discussed is brain fog. This post-recovery disease can last up to many months and how. Well, in this article, we will discuss how COVID-19 causes brain fog in some people and when to get help for these neurological issues.
What is Brain Fog?
Brain fog isn’t a medical diagnosis. Instead, it’s a general term used to describe term used to describe the feeling of being mentally slow, fuzzy or spaced out. Numerous recovered COVID-19 patients have complained of confusion, dizziness, issues understanding everyday conversations and memory loss.
Other reported repercussions of Brain-Fog are:
- Short-term Memory Loss
- Problems Focusing
- Problems Concentrating
- Problems Finding Words
- Difficulty getting out of bed
- Anxiety
- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
What Causes Brain Fog?
There are currently no studies to find out the potential cause of brain fog in people who’ve had COVID-19. However underlying conditions, other medications, diet, lifestyle, depression, lack of sleep, no exercise or other vitamins/hormones deficiency can aid in causing brain fog. Well other severe risk factors of having brain fog due to COVID-19 can be due to oxygen deprivation, fatigue from fighting the infection, clotting, kidney and other organs affected or severe complications during COVID-19.
Treatment
Well Post COVID-19 brain fog is real. However, it is not everlasting. Adopting an active and healthy lifestyle can help in reducing brain fog. Other things that can help:
- Eating a healthy diet
- Getting quality sleep
- Stimulate your brain
- Consider Constraint-Induced Therapy
If you feel like your mental symptoms are severe and don’t improve after a few weeks, then it’s essential to consult a doctor immediately.
