COVID-19 Brain Fog: PTSD, Anxiety And Other Severe Symptoms That Occur Post-Recovery

Here's how COVID-19 causes brain fog in some people and when to get help for these neurological issues.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath and fatigue. However neurological symptoms- those that affect your brain and nervous system are reported up to 65%. One such health hazard that isn’t widely discussed is brain fog. This post-recovery disease can last up to many months and how. Well, in this article, we will discuss how COVID-19 causes brain fog in some people and when to get help for these neurological issues.

What is Brain Fog?

Brain fog isn’t a medical diagnosis. Instead, it’s a general term used to describe term used to describe the feeling of being mentally slow, fuzzy or spaced out. Numerous recovered COVID-19 patients have complained of confusion, dizziness, issues understanding everyday conversations and memory loss.

Other reported repercussions of Brain-Fog are:

Short-term Memory Loss

Problems Focusing

Problems Concentrating

Problems Finding Words

Difficulty getting out of bed

Anxiety

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

What Causes Brain Fog?

There are currently no studies to find out the potential cause of brain fog in people who’ve had COVID-19. However underlying conditions, other medications, diet, lifestyle, depression, lack of sleep, no exercise or other vitamins/hormones deficiency can aid in causing brain fog. Well other severe risk factors of having brain fog due to COVID-19 can be due to oxygen deprivation, fatigue from fighting the infection, clotting, kidney and other organs affected or severe complications during COVID-19.

Treatment

Well Post COVID-19 brain fog is real. However, it is not everlasting. Adopting an active and healthy lifestyle can help in reducing brain fog. Other things that can help:

Eating a healthy diet

Getting quality sleep

Stimulate your brain

Consider Constraint-Induced Therapy

If you feel like your mental symptoms are severe and don’t improve after a few weeks, then it’s essential to consult a doctor immediately.

