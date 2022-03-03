According to one of the most extensive analyses of post-COVID health effects to date, it appears Coronavirus can leave patients at risk for heart problems for at least one year following the infection. The study, published last week in Nature Medicine, found that the illness increased the possibility of Heart rhythm irregularities and potentially deadly blood clots in the legs & lungs in a year after an acute infection. A person with a heart vulnerable to disease and infection is more likely to succumb to fever, low oxygen levels, unstable blood pressures, and blood clotting disorders — all possible consequences of COVID19 — than someone suffering solely from heart disease.Also Read - Tiger Shroff Birthday: What Keeps His Body Toned And Chiseled At An Age Of 32? His Diet And Fitness Secrets Revealed - Watch

COVID19 also increases the risk for Heart Failure by 72 per cent, Heart Attack by 63 per cent and Stroke by 52 per cent — even among those whose original illnesses were mild. Although COVID19 patients appear to be having a Heart Attack, they might sometimes suffer from an inflammation of the Heart muscle, called Myocarditis. Their electrocardiograms (ECG) may show changes suggestive of a significant Heart Attack, and the blood tests also show elevated Troponin levels. This Cardiac enzyme is released when the Heart muscle is damaged. Due to the COVID19 infection, the Heart muscle in a patient with cardiac complications becomes weaker, and they may also suffer from Arrhythmia. Thus, research shows severe injury to the Heart muscle and increased Troponin levels are associated with Heart patients at an increased risk of death with COVID19!

The COVID19 virus can damage the heart in several ways. For example, the virus may directly invade or inflame the Heart muscle, and it may indirectly harm the Heart by disrupting the balance between oxygen supply & demand. Heart injury, which may be measured by elevated levels of the enzyme Troponin in the bloodstream, has been detected in about one-quarter of patients hospitalized with severe COVID19 illness across the globe.

Who are at risk?

People on immunosuppressants, such as post-transplant patients, Cancer patients receiving Chemotherapy or Radiotherapy, patients with Leukemia or Lymphoma, and people with Heart Disease are at the most significant risk of contracting and succumbing to the effects of the virus.

High-risk groups include older adults and pregnant women suffering from Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Individuals with pre-existing Heart-related conditions, such as Heart Failure, Dilated Cardiomyopathy, advanced forms of Arrhythmia, patients with the obstructive form of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, and Congenital Heart Disease are at greater risk. Sometimes due to the inflammatory effects of the virus, there is a risk of rupture of Atherosclerotic Plaques or fatty deposits in the coronary arteries, leading to a heart attack.

Patients should visit a Cardiologist if they are comorbid and get a cardiac reevaluation done. Basis their condition, the doctor may consider increasing doses of statins and adding anticoagulants, if necessary. While there isn’t a dedicated guideline for things that should be done by higher-risk cardiac patients to prevent COVID19 exposure, yet such individuals should follow basic hygiene practices like handwashing, physical distancing, and self-isolation if they get infected again. It is essential that they exercise at home, get enough sleep, manage stress, and eat a balanced diet. After all, healthy habits will not only bolster the immune system to help ward off/ tackle the COVID19 infection better, but also will help prevent CVD progression in the long term.

(Co-authored by Dr Brajesh Kunwar, Director-Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi and Dr Zakia Khan, Senior Consultant-Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan)