New Delhi: With reports of extreme shortages of ventilator beds, medical oxygen, Remdesivir, plasma, Tocilizumab and other important medicines required for emergency treatment, amidst the second wave of coronavirus, the country is experiencing utter chaos and despair. In the previous few weeks, the major cities like Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, etc have witnessed a major spike in the Covid-19 cases and deaths. It is one of the toughest phases in the mankind's history.

So, in a bid to provide easy access to all the COVID-related resources, here we have compiled all the lists. Check out the detail of all the resources from Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders, plasma, beds to meals that might help you to fight with COVID-19.

You can tap on the link of your state to directly jump to the list. Check them out

Delhi-NCR

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad,

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane

Resources related to COVID-19 in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Ranchi, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and other states can be accessed with a tap on this link

Check the status of hospital beds in Bangalore, Belgaum here

Direct link for all the states and cities

India has registered over 2.94 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the second highest daily case count ever recorded by any country, even as the day's death toll crossed 2,000 for the first time since the pandemic's outbreak. At 2,94,291, Tuesday's national case count was nearly three times higher than the peak of 98,795 daily infections recorded during the first wave on September 17, last year.