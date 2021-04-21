New Delhi: With reports of extreme shortages of ventilator beds, medical oxygen, Remdesivir, plasma, Tocilizumab and other important medicines required for emergency treatment, amidst the daunting second wave of coronavirus, the country is experiencing utter chaos and despair. In the previous few weeks, the major cities like Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, etc have witnessed a major spike in the Covid-19 cases and deaths. It is undoubtedly one of the toughest phases in the mankind’s history. Also Read - Zomato Rolls Out Priority Delivery For COVID Emergencies, But PLEASE Don't Misuse it

So, in a bid to provide easy access to all the COVID-related resources, here we have compiled all the lists. Check out the detail of all the resources from Remdesivir, plasma, to beds that might help you to fight with COVID-19.

You can tap on the link of your state to directly jump to the list. Check them out

Delhi-NCR – You can check status of COVID-19 beds here.

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and more – tap on this link to get details of COVID team support in UP.

Resources related to COVID-19 in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Ranchi, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and other states can be accessed with a tap on this link

Check the status of hospital beds in Bangalore here

Here's where you can find information regarding plasma – check out this link.

Here’s a crowdsourced list for Remdesivir –

Meanwhile Delhi government is of the view that Remdesivir should be administered only in hospital setting and it is advised for patients who are moderately sick and receiving oxygen. The Delhi government’s drugs control department has set up two control rooms for management of Covid-19 drugs and to facilitate the general public at large in accessing these drugs in case they find it difficult to procure these drugs. Helpline numbers (011-22393705 and 9494129281) have also been provided by the Kejriwal-led government.

India has reported over 3.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest-ever daily count recorded anywhere around the globe. So far, 2,104 have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, as per the data updated by the health ministry.