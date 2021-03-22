COVID-19 global health scare has brought many lives to a standstill. Currently, the coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing across several states in the country including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and TamilNadu among others. India reported 46,951 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday pushing the overall tally to 11,646,081, according to MoHFW. With this, India has registered its highest daily spike of 2021. The death toll from the infection jumped to 160,003. Also Read - Increase Gap Between Covishield Vaccine Doses To 6-8 Weeks: Centre Tells States

Meanwhile many studies in the past have shown that the deadly coronavirus kills more men than women. However, researchers have recently discovered that this outcome could be improved by injecting a female sex hormone dubbed progesterone into men. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Shooting For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Asks Fans 'Dua Karo'

This is according to a study published in journal Chest led by pulmonologist Sara Ghandehari of the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles and her colleagues. For the unversed, progesterone is actually produced by both men and women bodies, but women produce larger quantities of it during their reproductive period. Also Read - Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Tests Positive For Covid-19, Goes in Self-Isolation

What The Study Says

In the study, researchers looked at 40 male patients who had been hospitalised with moderate to severe COVID-19 cases and split them into two groups.

One group was a control sample that was offered standard medical care at the time of the infection. Another group, on the other hand, was given an additional 100-milligram injection of progesterone twice every day for five days while they were hospitalized.

The groups were observed for 15 days or until they were fit to be discharged from the medical facility. On the seventh day, each patient was ranked out of seven points with seven being not hospitalised and 1 meaning death.

Researchers found that compared to the control group, the group that received the hormone treatments scored 1.5 points on average higher. This group also saw fewer days of hospitalisation overall and a lower need for supplemental oxygen or ventilation. Although researchers do state the fact that there wasn’t a significant difference in this category between the two.

In addition, no serious adverse effects were seen caused by the aforementioned hormone treatment. Two patients didn’t survive the 15-day study period — one from each group. However, researchers claim that the reason was not related to the study.

Furthermore, according to the researchers, progesterone is known to possess certain anti-inflammatory properties which could have softened the often fatal ‘cytokine storms’ that has been dangerous for many. According to Indiatimes, Dr Ghandehari said in a statement, “While our findings are encouraging for the potential of using progesterone to treat men with COVID-19, our study had significant limitations. Further research is necessary in larger, more heterogeneous populations, including postmenopausal women and at other treatment centres.”