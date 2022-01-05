After the deadly Delta variant, Covid-19’s new highly transmissible variant Omicron is spreading like wildfire across India. The new variant is also affecting the vaccinated individuals, which is why it is important to boost your immune system now more than ever. Choosing a healthier lifestyle by making certain shifts can do the trick. Vitamin C is known as the magic nutrient, which not only is loaded with goodness but boosts overall immunity. Did you know, Ber or jujube is an excellent source of Vitamin C, the fruit can treat constipation, boost brain health and cure insomnia?Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Revises Night Curfew Timings, Shuts Down Schools Amid COVID Resurgence | List of Fresh Curbs Here

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram to share the importance of this fruit. The nutritionist shared a picture of Ber on her official handle and wrote, "Are you eating bor/ ber (jujube) in this season? Its rich in Vit C (richer than oranges), lethal for dandruff and the secret behind glowing skin. Also are great for kids who fall sick often." (sic)

Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)



The shiny little red fruit has a whole lot of benefits to it. Not just Vitamin C, it also has Vitamin A. It has amino acids and this fruit was used in an ancient Indian and Chinese herbal medicine.

The fruit has anti-cancer properties, helps in weight loss, keeps your teeth, bones and muscle healthy, helps in digestion.

Will you add this little red fruit to your winter diet?