New Delhi: Currently, there is so much ambiguity around what to eat and what not to eat pre and post getting vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. Don't you worry! This article will help you understand what exactly you should eat before and after getting the COVID-19 jab, and what all to avoid.

While millions have already taken the coronavirus vaccine shots, many others are still in line for the same. In a bid to ensure that your corona vaccine experience is safe and smooth, it is imperative to take care of your diet too. So, here we have curated a list of what you should and should not eat or drink prior to or after getting the COVID jab.

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

Keeping yourself hydrated is extremely important, especially when you are getting vaccination against COVID-19. The water consumption throughout the day helps to re-energize which in turn minimizes the risk of developing severe side effects and helps you to feel better through the course of the corona vaccine. So, don't forget to drink water.

Don’t drink alcohol

From fever, fatigue to body ache, many people are experiencing minimal to no side effects post-vaccination against coronavirus. At a time like this, staying well hydrated is the key to good health. Hence, you must avoid drinking alcohol as it can lead to dehydration, which may intensify these side effects. According to a study published in the journal Alcohol Research, alcohol consumption has also been linked with weakened immunity.

Consume whole grain foods

As per a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, healthy eating habits are vital to ensure a healthy body during this pandemic. That is why, when you decide to take the COVID vaccine shot, consume healthy whole grain foods that are rich in fibre, rather than processed food that are high on saturated fat and have high amount of calories.

Say yes to fibre-rich foods

Experts believe foods rich in fibre are crucial for a relaxed body and a good immune system. During the process of COVID-19 vaccine, it is essential to be well-rested and active, which is only possible if you have eaten wholesome foods. As per the study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, avoid eating saturated fats and sugary foods that lead to stress and anxiety and cause more disturbed sleep.

Consume a balanced diet

As we mentioned, a proper diet is key to good health especially before and after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Many reports suggested fainting and weakness as the common side effects of the corona vaccine. These can be minimized by eating healthy, wholesome foods. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, apart from getting some reassurance about the process, staying hydrated and eating a healthy balanced diet or a snack can prevent fainting associated with anxiety.

