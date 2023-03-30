Home

COVID-19 Immunity Boosting Foods: 5 Healthy Kitchen Spices To Include In Your Diet

COVID-19 cases are once again on a rise. Here are some basic foods and spices that one can obtain from their own kitchen in order to boost their immunity.

COVID-19 Immunity Boosting Foods: 5 Healthy Kitchen Spices To Include In Your Diet (Freepik)

COVID-19 cases are once again soaring in India. The national capital witnessed an uptick of about 300 cases, a first since August-September 2022. Alongside the increase in COVID-19, influenza H3N2 is also creating a wave of panic. A drastic change in weather has led to causality for several diseases. Cold, cough, fever body ache etc are now found to have become a common health problem. With increased cases . it only highlights how important it is to keep our immune system strong to combat such viruses to the best. There are several methods to maintain a strong and healthy immune system. From lifestyle tweaks to food choices, everything determines how our body and immunity function overall. Diet forms an essential part of our system and our kitchens are home to some of the easy-to-get and most effective food and spices.

Spices to Boost Immunity

Turmeric – It is one of the best immunity boosters to have in your diet. It is best consumed with warm milk and is also beneficial for certain inflammatory conditions.

– It is one of the best immunity boosters to have in your diet. It is best consumed with warm milk and is also beneficial for certain inflammatory conditions. Cinnamon – Rich in anti-oxidants, cinnamon helps with hypertension, digestion, and blood sugar too. It possesses anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties too.

– Rich in anti-oxidants, cinnamon helps with hypertension, digestion, and blood sugar too. It possesses anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties too. Ginger: It is an ayurvedic immunity booster that helps with other health benefits too.

It is an ayurvedic immunity booster that helps with other health benefits too. Garlic: One of the most common ingredients used in Indian households, garlic has several medicinal properties. It can be used as an anti-bacterial, anti-fungal agent that helps combat microorganisms from entering the body. It helps to fight infections.

One of the most common ingredients used in Indian households, garlic has several medicinal properties. It can be used as an anti-bacterial, anti-fungal agent that helps combat microorganisms from entering the body. It helps to fight infections. Tulsi Leaves: From times immemorial Tulsi is said to have certain medicinal properties. It has some purifying properties that help to combat respiratory infections, fever etc, and helps to boost immunity as well.

Food To Boost Immunity

To the Greens: Not a popular food amongst many, but green leafy vegetables help enhance the immunity system and are a good source of vitamin A, C, E and K. Broccoli is also powerhouse of nutrients like calcium and fiber. Eggs: Rich in protein, eggs are one of the best foods to add in your diet. It enhances the immunity system and improves overall health. Vitamin C: Vitamin C rich food is one of the essential nutrients required for the body. It It helps to boost immunity and vitamin c rich food are good way to include in diet while suffering form flu. Orange, grapes, kiwi, red pepper are few food rich in vitamin C. Milk, Juice, Green Tea: Milk is a great source of Calcium. Green tea can be soothing and its antioxidants properties improve health. Fruit juices also have essential nutrients and not to forget that fluids are important to keep the body hydrated. Zinc: It is rich in nutrients and has antioxidants. Zinc may reduce the risk of getting bacterial infections. With its inflammatory properties, it is agood source of boosting immunity. Lentis. sprouts, cashew nuts, sea food are good cources of zinc.

