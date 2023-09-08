Home

Covid-19 Roundup in 10 Points: WHO Warns of ‘Troubling Covid Trends’ Ahead – What Does That Mean?

Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly in several countries. Pirola is the latest Covid variant driving the surge in few places. Here is a brief roundup about all you need to know on the 'troubling covid trend.'

Covid-19 cases are rising again. While this continues to happen every now and then, the spurt in cases has raised concerning alarm bells. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a warning saying that there is a possibility of ‘a troubling Covid trends’ ahead, most likely during winter. The New Covid variant, ‘Pirola’ or BA.2.86 is responsible for driving most cases across different countries. It is majorly prominent in the USA, UK, UAE, and Denmark.

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on September 6 said “We continue to see concerning trends for Covid-19 ahead of the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere. Deaths are increasing in some parts of the Middle East and Asia, intensive care unit admissions are increasing in Europe and hospitalisations are increasing in several regions,”

We continue to see concerning trends for #COVID19. What worries us the most is the low level of at-risk people who have received a vaccine dose recently. Please don’t wait to get an additional dose if it is recommended for you. pic.twitter.com/pJ9SkKHDv6 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 6, 2023

COVID-19 ROUND-UP: WHAT WE KNOW | 10 POINTS

According to the WHO chief, there is no single dominant strain so far. But Pirola and EG.5 (Eris) are on the rise. As per pre-existing data, existing vaccines may help to protect against the BA.2.86 One of the major concerns is how few at-risk people had recently received a Covid jab, Tedros said, calling for the vulnerable not to wait to get a booster dose. There is an increase in hospitalisation rates in USA, UAE, UK. “The increase in hospitalisations and deaths shows that Covid-19 is here to stay and that we will continue to need tools to fight it,” Tedros said. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new hospitalizations have jumped about 16% in the U.S. over the past week continuing an upward trend. Pirola is the latest COVID variant descending from the Omicron lineage. It is a highly mutated strain that has over 36 mutations. And some of these mutations are on spike protein, antry point for viruses to exploit human cells. It can be transmitted through droplets and is airborne. Eris on the other hand is a low-risk but is more immunity-evading. According to CBS News report, UK health official shave said that there is enough information to acknowledge the fact “to expect significant antigenic change.” While WHO hinted at a probable rise in cases in future, Chief emphasises on getting vaccinated and taking the booster dose fo everyone who is due to take one. Meanwhile, instead of panicking, it is advised to take necessary precautions and follow the COvid-19 protocols.

NEW COVID VARIANT SYMPTOMS

Runny nose

Headache

Constant fatigue

Sneezing

Sore throat

Loss of taste and smell

Body ache

WAYS TO PREVENT NEW COVID VARIANTS

Get vaccinated and booster dose against Covid-19. BE updated with your vaccinations.

Wear a mask in public places

Practise social distancing

Maintain proper hygiene and wash hands frequently

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Eat a healthy diet with more immunity-building foods

