The Covid-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh are seeing a sudden rise. The Yogi Adityanath-led-government has issued new guidelines for all schools across the state. According to the fresh SOPs, students, teachers and other staff will have to wear masks at all times, and proper sanitization of schools is mandatory. The sudden spike in coronavirus cases has triggered concerns, especially for parents. In fact, most cases are reported in Noida, as per reports, many schools in the district have reported COVID-19 cases.Also Read - 4th Wave Of Covid-19 Unlikely To Impact Economic Growth Of India In Near-Term : Report

Covid-19 cases in Noida

On Wednesday, at 110, Gautam Budh Nagar reported the maximum new cases in the state. The total active cases in the district reached 697. Gautam Budh Nagar has been reporting the maximum number of cases in the state for a week now. Also Read - China Willing to 'Facilitate Return of Indian Students on Need-Assessed Basis': Chinese Foreign Ministry

Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has issued fresh guidelines

The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) include proper sanitization of schools and mandatory masks for all students, teachers and other staff in schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow. According to the new directives, students, teachers and other staff will be allowed to enter school premises only after a thorough hand washing and/or proper sanitization. Also Read - IIT-Madras COVID Tally Rises to 182 After 11 More Test Positive On Campus

Doctors Speak

India.com spoke to Doctors to understand what kind of guidelines students and teachers should keep in mind to safeguard themselves from the deadly covid-19. Dr Jagdish Kathwate, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharadi Pune suggests that parents should get their children vaccinated on an immediate basis. “The number of Covid cases is still going up in the country. Currently, a majority of children have been detected with Covid-19 infections. And the commonly seen symptoms in them are cough, cold, sore throat, fever, and tiredness and some are asymptomatic too. Many children are contracting Covid-19 even through the school. Schools have reopened after 2 years. But, parents are in a dilemma whether to send their children to school or avoid doing so. So, parents are advised to get their children vaccinated on an immediate basis if they are eligible. Children will acquire infection through their parents. Hence, all the elder adults will have to wear masks, sanitize hands and maintain social distance. If parents have any symptoms such as fever, cough, and body pain then they should isolate themselves at home and stay away from children,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr Tribhuvan Gulati, Expert Diabetes, Thyroid, Metabolic Disorders Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi says, “The covid curve still refuses to flatten in the country. Now, Covid cases are again rising at a rapid rate in India. Earlier, a mask wasn’t made mandatory by the government. But, now again wearing a mask is mandatory and this decision is taken in view of the spike in Covid cases. Parents of school-going children need to stay vigilant. Make sure that your children wear masks, and follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour of social distancing and hand sanitizing. If your children are sick then do not send them to school. If you notice symptoms such as cough, sore throat, or fever in children then immediately report them to the doctor and opt for a Covid test.”

Notably, reports of infections from schools across Delhi-NCR have triggered concerns weeks after they opened for offline classes following a two-year gap due to the pandemic. Experts have been warning against the closure of schools yet again citing learning losses.