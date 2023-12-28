Home

COVID-19 Symptoms: 5 Healthy Fluids That Can Help You Recover at Home

Drink plenty of fluids to increase hydration and nutrition, both of which are crucial to fight off weakness and boost immunity while recovering from COVID-19.

COVID-19 recovery can be quite difficult without the right nutrients help maintain good health and immunity. Staying in bed can be an intimidating experience even when you’re feeling well, but staying hydrated and having healthy fluids can make it much easier to get back on your feet. To properly recover from COVID-19, you must increase your fluid intake as much as possible. Drinking healthy vegetable and fruit juice 2-3 times a day can support your immune system, reduce inflammation and boost your digestive system.

HEALTHY FLUIDS FOR RECOVERING FROM COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

So, to best manage your recovery from COVID-19, follow these tips for healthy fluids for recovering from COVID-19 symptoms

Have Vitamin-C Rich Juice: Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin found in many fruits and vegetables that play an important role in cell growth. You can get your daily dose of vitamin C through citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, lemons, limes, kiwis etc. Drinking juice from these fruits will help you meet your daily intake.

Chicken Soup: A bowl of chicken soup is often used as a home remedy for colds and flu. Studies have found that drinking chicken soup helps to heal a sore throat by loosening mucus, thinning it out and making it easier to cough up.

Coconut Water: If you are suffering from COVID-19, then coconut water is a great liquid remedy. It helps strengthen immunity and also ensures faster recovery after an illness. It’s also a good source of nutrition- each serving contains about 45 calories, 10% of your daily calcium needs, and 5% of your magnesium needs.

Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon And Orange: All these ingredients have anti-inflammatory compounds with antiviral and antibacterial properties. To make the juice, mix all the ingredients and blend them. The juice is ready.

Tomato Mint Juice: Tomato mint juice is super-rich in antioxidants and helps regulate digestion. To make tomato juice at home, blend 4 tomatoes with 8-10 mint leaves with a glass of water. Adding some salt, lemon and black pepper can help enhance the taste and nutrition of the juice.

