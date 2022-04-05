The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted our lives exactly 2 years ago. The NHS has updated the official list of COVID-19 symptoms and has added 9 new symptoms which include headache, sore throat and lethargy.Also Read - Explained: What Is Aphasia? Causes, Symptoms And Treatment, Expert Speaks

The healthcare provider earlier had listed three official symptoms: high temperature, persistent cough and a loss or change in taste or smell. The decision to expand the list of symptoms from three to 12 came just days after free testing for coronavirus ended in England.

According to NHS, people should watch out for these nine symptoms:

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

aching body

headache

sore throat

blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

The NHS website states that the symptoms of COVID-19 are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as cold and flu.

Covid-19 infection in the UK is at a record level with around 4.9 million people testing positive for the virus, according to the BBC. The NHA, however, said that people should stay at home and avoid others only if they have covid symptoms and they do not feel well enough to go to work or do your normal activities

As per Zoe Covid symptom tracker, in omicron infection, the loss of taste and smell is less common in infected people.

Since the virus’s emergence two years ago, the UK has had only three symptoms on the list, despite other organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States having longer symptom lists for some time.

The World Health Organization mentions 13 symptoms, four of which are not recognised by the NHS: a rash or discolouration of the fingers or toes, red or irritated eyes, loss of speech or mobility, and chest pain.

(Inputs by agencies)