Across India, the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak is ravaging the country. The mutated strain is just not backing down and has brought the healthcare system on its knees. Doctors are facing challenges in treating comorbidities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an individual with pre-existing comorbidities can be more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, which can sometimes result in hospitalization, intensive care, a ventilator, or even death. Also Read - Govt Working in War Footing Mode To Fight Second Wave of Covid-19, Says PM Modi

Having either type 1 or type 2 diabetes can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, says CDC. Diabetic patients’ risk of contracting the virus is not higher but they can have severe complications. Also Read - Randhir Kapoor Gets Discharged From Hospital 15 Days After Getting COVID-19, Not Allowed to Meet Family

Why Diabetes a Poor Comorbidity?

Studies have shown that around 25% of people who went to the hospital with severe COVID-19 had diabetes. Those with diabetes face a high risk of worse complications as well as mortality. Wondering why? High blood sugar usually weakens the immune system and makes the patient weak, which results in the body unable to fight the infection, according to WebMD. Also Read - Covid -19: Hanuma Vihari Uses Followers As Volunteers To Help People

This outcome and other complications from the virus, particularly pneumonia, are more likely in people with diabetes which is poorly controlled with high blood sugars (poor metabolic control).

Diabetes is often associated with other chronic conditions, including obesity, hypertension, and heart disease compounding the risk. These latter conditions all convey a higher risk of COVID-19 infections.

According to the doctors, when a person suffers from diabetes, it doesn’t simply affect the body’s blood glucose levels but also compromises the insulin production levels in the body. It can have lasting complications, especially on immunity.

People with high blood sugar levels have less than normal blood flow, which makes it difficult for the body to harness nutrients, natural defenses meant to protect the body against several infections and promote healing.

Hence, it usually takes a little longer than usual for people with diabetes to recover as well, say experts.

Symptoms to look out for:

Watch out for unusual symptoms including:

Skin rashes

Inflammation and allergy symptoms

COVID toes

Nails

Hives

Red spots

Pneumonia

Oxygen deprivation

Black fungus (Mucormycosis)

Treatment:

Dr. Atul Luthra, Head of Department, Diabetes, and Endocrinology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram told IANS: “For patients with uncontrolled blood sugar levels, safeguarding against infection risk is extremely important. For even the ones who have good control over their sugar levels, the occurrence of infection could mean increased stress resulting in higher glucose levels,” he said.

“Therefore, keeping sugar level under control is important for all patients having diabetes, through regular medication and appropriate lifestyle modification,” Luthra said.

Experts suggest that taking natural antioxidants may help keep sugar levels in control along with other health benefits. The latest antioxidant which is produced for the first time in India is Gamma Oryzanol.

Post-Recovery Diet:

It is important to eat on time if you are diabetic and also recovering from COVID-19. People often experience fatigue, and to manage that one should indulge in a proper diet. Eat right and on time should be the formula.

Indulge in a protein-rich diet: Having a protein-rich diet will help in maintaining your muscle mass. You can have rajma, chana, and pulses as they are low on sugar. You can have low-fat meat including chicken breast, eggs, fish, milk, curd, and cottage cheese, as per NDTV.

Binge on seasonal fruits: Vitamin and minerals are important for the recovery phase, so binge on seasonal fruits. Fruits are rich in antioxidants that will help in normalizing blood sugar levels. Avoid bananas, mango, and cheeku.

Add grains to your diet: Have Ragi, Bajra, and Jowar as it will help in stablising blood sugar levels.

For breakfast:

Oats/ sugar-free cereal with milk with eggs

Multigrain dosa with sambar and buttermilk

1 roti, green veggies, and buttermilk

Mid-snack:

Nuts, seeds, or fruit.

For Lunch:

1 roti, green veggies/chicken curry, 1 bowl of curd, and 1 bowl of dal

Pulao, 1 cup of curd, 1 cup dal, and sprouts

Evening snacks:

Foxnuts, roasted chana, green tea with biscuits

For Dinner:

Soup, Salad, 1 roti, 1 cup dal/dahi and 1 cup of veggies and chicken

If you feel hungry before going to bed, then you can have a glass of milk.

(Agency inputs included)