Home

Health

Covid-19: Understanding How The Virus Alters Our Immune System, And What to do About it

Covid-19: Understanding How The Virus Alters Our Immune System, And What to do About it

Covid-19 variants are constantly emerging indifferent parts of the world. According to a new research, thee is a possibility that the infection alters our immune system as well.

New Covid variants are constantly emerging in different parts of the world. And we all agree to the fact that when a new variant is detected there is a minor alarm that is triggered and we all instantly wish to understand how dangerous or severe the mutation is. Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) dubbed the new variant BA 2.86 as a ‘variant under monitoring.’ For every new variant, the question of transmission and immunity evasion arises. The Covid-19 pandemic surely has made all of us more conscious about our health and immunity as well.

Trending Now

Immunity building is one of the cardinal steps to take to prevent any infection or reinfection in the body. Therefore, it is imperative to build an immunity system that helps to ward off diseases. A recent study has indicated that Covid-19 might have some influence on our immune system.

What is the Link Between Covid-19 and Immune System?

According to a recent study in the journal Cell, scientists have come to an understanding that Covid 19 may alter some genes and cells in the immune system for at least a year. The findings fo the study suggest that this could be a reason for the lingering Long Covid symptoms. However, more extensive research and studies are required to back this up thoroughly.

According to a report by TIME, “Severe COVID-19 could look to the immune system like the beginning of a chronic infection,” says Steven Josefowicz, an associate professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, “and since the immune system is having trouble clearing this particular pathogen, it’s pulling out all the stops to give itself a better chance of dealing with the virus.”

The National Institute of Health (USA) also stated that “These findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 can cause changes in gene expression that ultimately boost the production of inflammatory cytokines, and one type of those cytokines perpetuates the process by inducing these changes in stem cells even after the illness is over.”

5 Ways to Build Immunity

A healthy diet is the key to a healthy life. Include more zinc, protein, and vitamin C in your meals to boost immunity.

Having a regular physical workout routine is another important aspect. It helps to lower stress, improve sleep quality and also aids in weight management.

Increase fluid intake and keep the body hydrated. It helps to balance the electrolyte levels and also flush out the toxins from the body.

Getting enough good quality sleep is also important. It is the time when the body recovers from the wear and tear of the day.

Increase intake of healthy fats that will help to fight pathogens and decrease inflammation level.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES