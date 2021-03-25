COVID-19 Vaccination: Getting Your Parents Vaccinated? Check Out These Dos And Don’ts

Amidst the sudden spike in the coronavirus cases in the country, there are a lot of concerns and doubts surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination. A sense of ambiguity prevails when it comes to covid-19 which is why people are unsure about getting vaccinated for the novel virus. In India, only the elderly can get vaccinated as of now. Here we have listed out some of the dos and don’ts in case you are planning to get someone from your family vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. Also Read - Fertility/ IVF Treatment During COVID-19: Dos And Don'ts For Couples

Don’ts: Things you need to ensure that the elderly in your family avoid right after getting their first shot of COVID vaccine

1. “Don’t let them work immediately after getting a vaccine shot. They are required to rest for 2 to 3 days after getting vaccinated. The body experiences inflammation right after getting the COVID19 jab,” Healthshots quoted Dr Bipin Jibhkate, Consultant Critical Care Medicine at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai. Also Read - Covishield Safe, no Risk of Blood Clotting: Centre Allays Concerns on Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine

2. Make them avoid public places. Even though they got their first dose of the vaccination, they need to complete the entire course before going out to ensure safety. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 31,855 New Cases of COVID-19, Mumbai Registers Its Highest Single Day Spike

3. Don’t let them travel even if they are vaccinated against the deadly virus. Even the guidelines issued by the US-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention have mentioned clearly that travelling isn’t recommended even if someone is vaccinated. So, please be wary.

4. Don’t let them smoke. “Smoking should be avoided completely,” warned Dr Jibhkate.

5. Also, don’t let them drink. Consumption of alcohol should be kept under control. “At least for 2 to 3 days, alcohol should be absolutely avoided,” said Dr Jibhkate.

6. If your family member has some kind of allergy then be extra cautious. Also, contact the doctor immediately if you see abnormalities.

7. Don’t let them gorge on junk and fried foods. Junk food is something that they should strictly avoid.

8. Don’t let them go outside the house without wearing a mask. According to Dr Jibhkate, it takes 10 to 15 days after the second dose of the vaccine to attain complete protection from the deadly coronavirus. So, wear mask and stay safe.

Dos: Here are some things that you must do if your parents are getting COVID-19 vaccination

1. Before getting them a COVID vaccine shot, consult your doctor about their ongoing medical conditions (if any).

2. Feeling nervous and anxious is quite normal at a time like this. So, be there with them and comfort them.

3. If they are experiencing any major side-effects, seek medical help immediately. This is really important.

4. Ask them to stay hydrated and increase the consumption of fruits, nuts, and veggies. Getting dehydrated will only worsen the situation.

5. Ask them to stay active and go for regular strolls.

6. If you live away from your parents then keep a check on them by calling them regularly. This will comfort them for sure.

7. “They can take paracetamol for fever and other problems,” suggested Dr Jibhkate.

8. Prepare them for the second shot of the vaccine. Along with being physically ready, they should be mentally prepared too.

Vaccination will help your family stay protected against the novel virus. According to the news reports, the total number of doses administered across the country crossed 50 million on Tuesday night, with 42.7 million people having received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country till Tuesday night.