India kick-started the second phase of the nationwide inoculation drive. Senior citizens and those above 45 years with comorbidities will now be eligible to register themselves on the Co-WIN platform from March 1. Centre says that around 27 crore people come in this category. For real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery, a digital platform- Co-Win was created. If you wish to register yourself for the vaccination, you must download the Co-Win 2.0 app. Here’s all you need to know! Also Read - 5 Ways to Hydrate Dry And Breaking Hair

What are the comorbidities that make you eligible to get inoculated? Also Read - Corona Vaccination in Uttar Pradesh: Full List of Government And Private Hospitals Where You Can Get Shots

If a person has complications including cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, AIDS, and persons with disabilities have been included in the list. Also Read - Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Will Not Take 2nd Dose of Corona Vaccine - Here's Why

-Cardiovascular Ailments: As per Indian Express, those suffering from heart-related ailments in the last one year or were admitted to a hospital or those suffering from left ventricular systolic dysfunction, or have congenital heart diseases with severe pulmonary artery hypertension (PAH) or Idiopathic PAH, suffering from moderate or severe valvular heart diseases are eligible for a vaccination. will be eligible for vaccination in this category. If you have undergone a post-cardiac transplant or have a left ventricular assist device also come in this category.

-Diabetes or Hypertension: If you are suffering from hypertension or diabetes along with pulmonary artery hypertension, angina, or coronary artery diseases with past history of coronary artery bypass grafting/ percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty/ myocardial infarction, or have suffered from a stroke that was detected by CT or MRI are eligible to get the vaccination jab, as per the report.

-Patients who are suffering from end-stage kidney disorders and are on hemodialysis/ Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis also qualify. Not just that people with decompensated cirrhosis and who have undergone kidney, liver, or hematopoietic stem cell transplant, or are on the on-wait list for any of these transplants also qualify.

Patients who are on oral corticosteroids or immunosuppressant medications for a long time will also qualify. Those with HIV infection or primary immunodeficiency diseases, and those suffering from sickle cell diseases, bone marrow failure, aplastic anemia, and thalassemia major are eligible too.

-People who are suffering from cancer or are in cancer therapy now can also get the vaccine.

Differently-abled people in the age group of 45-59 also eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccination

-People with intellectual disabilities, disabilities that have high support needs as well as multiple other disabilities, including blindness and deafness also qualify for the COVID-19 vaccination.

-The Centre has also included acid attack victims and people suffering from muscular dystrophy also come in the category.

-The vaccine to be free at government facilities: Vaccination will be provided free of charge at the government health facilities and will be on a payment basis in the private health facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 for service charges fixed by the central government on Saturday.

How will appointments be booked: In the case of self-registration, the CoWIN portal will provide the facility for booking an appointment based on the vaccination centres declared by the states/UTs, with their location, the dates on which appointment slots are provided and the capacity declared as Open Slots and the vacancies available at the time of booking.

People with comorbidities need to show proof: People aged above 45 years will have to upload a medical certificate mentioning their comorbid conditions. The government is yet to specify the conditions that would be included in the over-45 age group with comorbidities.

How to register: A beneficiary will just have to register with his mobile number and in turn, will receive an OTP with which his account will be created. One can also get their family members registered on the account.