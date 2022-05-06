New York: Coronavirus infection from the Omicron variant is not mild as generally touted, rather is as deadly as Delta, Alpha and other strains of Covid-19 that claimed thousands of lives globally, found a study. According to the latest study led by the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, the risks of hospitalisation and mortality, in case of infection from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, were “nearly identical between previous waves of Covid-19”.Also Read - Karnataka: Health Officials on Toes After Sharp Rise in COVID-19 Positivity Rate, Bengaluru Leads in Number of Active Cases | 10 Points

Omicron was first detected by South African scientists in November last year. It was declared a variant of concern by World Health Organisation (WHO) later that month and is currently the dominant variant circulating globally. The variant has previously been reported as more transmissible by a number of studies conducted in the UK, South Africa, Canada, and others, but less severe than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

However, Omicron was also reported to cause less hospitalisation and death. The highly contagious variant was found to affect the upper airways more than the lungs, unlike Delta, causing common cold-like symptoms. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned several times that it should not be taken lightly.

“Our analysis suggests that the intrinsic severity of the Omicron variant may be as severe as previous variants,” the researchers of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, who conducted the latest study, claimed in the pre-print study.

COVID Vaccines Help In Reducting the Impact of Omicron Variant

Although there were reports noting Omicron’s vaccine evading properties, the new study provided evidence that vaccines helped spare people from the worst impacts of Omicron. In the study, the team linked state-level vaccination data with quality-controlled electronic health records from a large healthcare system, including 13 hospitals, in Massachusetts.

They then performed a weighted case-control study to compare risks of hospital admission and mortality across the SARS-CoV-2 waves in over 130,000 Covid patients. The unadjusted rates of hospital admission and mortality appeared to be higher in previous waves compared to the Omicron period.

But, the findings of the study suggest that after accounting for confounders, including various demographics, and vaccination status, “the Omicron variant was as deadly as the previous SARS-CoV-2 waves”, wrote the researchers, including Zachary H. Strasse from MGH, in the study.

The team also acknowledged limitations in their report, including the possibility that the analysis underestimated the number of vaccinated patients in more recent Covid waves, and the total number of infections, because it excluded patients who performed at-home rapid tests.

(With IANS inputs)