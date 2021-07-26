New Delhi: As Covid-19 scare is far from over across the globe including the United States and other countries, the health experts have issued warnings about somewhat different symptoms of highly contagious Covid-19 delta variant. With surge in the cases, the hospitals are witnessing admissions of mostly younger, unvaccinated patients. In fact, many patients may not even realize they have COVID-19 until these new symptoms intensify.Also Read - Shocking Survey Shows 28% Indians Plan to Travel During Aug-Sept Amid Covid Third Wave Scare

New Symptoms of Covid-19 Delta Variant

Well, according to the CDC, the common symptoms of COVID-19 as noticed during the beginning of the pandemic include:

Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, Loss of taste or smell, Sore throat, Congestion or runny nose, Nausea or vomiting, and Diarrhoea.

However, with Delta variant tightening its grips across several states in the US, a former Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr George Monks has warned that the delta variant "could cause issues like a cough, shortness of breath, a fever, body aches, congestion, and more. You may not get the loss of taste and smell," he adds. "Please get tested if you have these," Dr Monks recently posted on Twitter.

"Many of the border states in the United States such as Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, areas where there has been sort of a lower vaccination rate, the Delta variant has been really hitting hard. It's only going to increase," ex-Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. George Monks told a local Fox25 news broadcaster in his live-streamed remarks. "COVID-19 is back again, and it's affecting more younger individuals and the beds are filling up," he stressed. "In southwest Missouri in US, hospitals are now full. They're maxed out. The COVID beds, the COVID ICU beds are maxed out. They're having to send people out of state", he warned in his televised statements.

(3) Oklahoma should have redeclared a State Health Emergency two weeks ago in order to expand hospital capacity, increase healthcare worker staffing, and improve testing operations(reporting and variant testing). We can’t wait until we are in a jam. We need to be preparing now. — George Monks (@GeorgeMonks11) July 25, 2021

(7) If projections hold true, Oklahoma will run out of ICU beds unless hospital capacity is expanded. — George Monks (@GeorgeMonks11) July 23, 2021

Delta Variant Symptoms

It is a matter of concern as the health experts are cautioning that the delta variant of Covid-19 that wreaked havoc in India comparatively takes much lesser time to make someone sick and the symptoms flare within a relatively shorter span of time. “This delta variant is more deadly than the original,” Dr. Mary Clarke, the current Oklahoma State Medical Association President told the US broadcasters.

Meanwhile the US CDC reported an alarming seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases, an estimated 69.3 per cent higher than noticed previously. Similarly, new hospital admissions for COVID-19 were 35.8 per cent higher and deaths surged by 26.3 per cent. According to a report, the Oklahoma health official warned that even those who were fully vaccinated still needed to wear a mask in indoor settings or crowded areas.

“If you are still hesitant or have some questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please talk to your physician. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and very effective at keeping you out of the hospital and keeping you alive. Getting COVID-19 is risky,” Monks wrote. “We have very little understanding of just how prevalent the Delta Variant is due to the very small and inadequate amount of variant testing being done at the State level,” he added.