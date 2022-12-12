‘Covid Can Escalate This Winter’, Warns WHO; Advises People To Get Fully Vaccinated

WHO's Covid-19 technical head, Maria Van Kerkhove, warned that a range of viruses and pathogens are circulating at a very high rate at present.

Covid Surge In Winters: The WHO has issued a fresh warning as it expects the covid and other viruses to surge this winter. WHO’s Covid-19 technical head, Maria Van Kerkhove, warned that a range of viruses and pathogens are circulating at a very high rate at present. The WHO expert also emphasised the need to get fully vaccinated to boost immunity against these viruses. Expert Maria Van Kerkhove took to Twitter to express her concerns as she wrote, “Covid-19, flu, RSV and other pathogens are circulating at very high rates now”.

Watch: WHO Expert Warns OF Surge In Covid Cases This Winter

Please take care. #COVID19, flu, RSV & other pathogens are circulating at very high rates right now. Use all available tools to keep you & your loved ones safe: vaccinate,mask,distance,ventilate,self test, stay home if unwell,clean hands… know your risk, lower your risk. https://t.co/lbYkYTZ4Qy — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) December 10, 2022

Get Fully Vaccinated To Boost Your Immunity Against Covid, and Other Pathogens, Recommends WHO

“Use all available tools to keep you & your loved ones safe: vaccinate, mask, distance, ventilate, self-test, stay home if unwell, clean hands… know your risk, lower your risk,” Kerkhove further added.

Last week in a media conference, the epidemiologists spoke about the escalation of coronavirus and other viruses during winter.

On the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the WHO expert said that “There are more than 500 subvariants of omicron that are in circulation right now. We need to track how these variants behave in terms of transmission, immune escape, severity”.

According to a report by Wall Street Journals, cases related to respiratory infections have spurred in the US recently.

Health officials in places including New York, California, Maine, and Louisiana have encouraged people to get their shots for flu and Covid-19 ahead of the winter holidays, among other precautions like staying home when sick and wearing a mask in public, indoor spaces.