New Delhi: The daunting rise in the coronavirus cases across the country has only spread fear, chaos and uncertainty around the disease. Currently, with over 4 lakh daily cases in the country, one theory that’s going around in news and social media is that – coronavirus easily spreads through the flushing of the toilet. Are you wondering is it true? Well, let’s find out. Also Read - Philippines, Cambodia Ban Travelers From India Amid COVID Surge

Recently, a study published in the journal Physics of Fluids said that blocking the path of faecal-oral transmission, which commonly occurs during toilet usage, is key to suppressing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Weight Loss Can Help Reduce The Risk of Developing Severe COVID, Says Study

What did the study find?

Well, the significant study sheds light on the key fact that flushing a toilet generates “strong turbulence within the bowl”. The question is if this turbulent flow can expel aerosol particles containing viruses out of the bowl. Also Read - 'IPL 2021 Likely to be Postponed' - BCCI Official Reckons Amid Covid-19 Crisis

The researchers say that upward velocity of as much as 5 m/second is produced while flushing, which is capable of expelling aerosol particles out of the toilet bowl. Further, they note that 40 to 60 per cent of the total number of particles can rise above the toilet seat to cause a large-area spread, with the height of particles reaching more than 106 cm from the ground. Even after flushing (35-70 seconds) after the last flushing, the diffused particles continue to climb. That’s concerning!

Besides, the study also said that as per the characteristics of faecal-oral transmission, there are likely to be a large amount of viruses within the toilet bowl when an infected person uses it, and therefore, toilets should be regarded as an infection source. Please keep in mind that improper toilet usage can increase the chances that such a transmission will occur.

“A confirmed case usually remains at home for isolation, where shared use of a bathroom is inevitable. The daily flow of people in a public washroom is stunningly large: thus, a confirmed case may cause a massive number of infections. For these reasons, investigation of toilets in the context of epidemic prevention is imperative,” the study mentioned.

What is faecal-oral transmission?

FYI, it is one of the ways by which a disease can be transmitted from an infectious individual to another. Essentially, this means the transmission of disease through the ingestion of contaminated feed or water (contaminated by faeces, urine etc.).

Notably, in the case of SARS-CoV-2, while the presence of the virus has been found in faeces, it cannot be said with certainty if the virus can be transmitted through faeces. Professor Richard Quilliam of the University of Sterling in the UK said in a statement last month that the virus was found in human faeces up to 33 days after the patient tested negative for the respiratory symptoms of Covid-19. He also pointed out that viral shedding from the digestive system could last longer than shedding from the respiratory tract.

In a bid to get a better hold on this subject, India.com reached out to Dr. Sanjay Shah, Consultant, General Physician, Fortis Hospital Mulund. The doctor shared his inputs and gave clarity around this concerning topic.

What does the doctor say?

Excerpts:

Q. Can flushing the toilet spread Coronavirus?

In the second wave, many patients are experiencing intestinal infection and with this they excrete the virus in the stools. So, theoretically when one flushes the toilet, the virus in the stool can spread through a bioaerosols.

Q. How much are family members of Covid-19 patients at risk by sharing the same toilet?

A family sharing a toilet with a COVID patient is definitely at high risk. As per the BMC norms, patients are allowed home isolation only if they have a separate toilet, as sharing a toilet will put the rest of the family at risk.

Q. How can they keep safe?

It is advisable to not share the toilet. But if you have to, then ensure that is an exhaust fan in the toilet. Moreover, toilet seats should be put down before flushing and seats should be cleaned before using since floating virus particles can be present on the surface. Also, use disinfectants to clean the toilet after the patient has used it.

Q. A study says toilets should be regarded as an infection source. Is this true?

Yes, the study is true and has a lot of important insights to understand the epidemiology of the virus.

So, how can we prevent transmission through the toilet?

Well, the authors of the study recommend that toilet seats should be put down before flushing and seats should be cleaned before using since floating virus particles can be present on the surface. The authors urge toilet manufacturers to design toilets in which the lid is automatically put down before flushing and cleaned before and after flushing. Alternatively, they mention the new design of waterless toilets that can suppress the transmission of pathogens.