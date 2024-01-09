Home

Covid JN.1 Cases Rise: Is New Coronavirus Strain Becoming Dominant in India? Here is What We Know

Covid JN.1 is driving the surge in cased across globe. Reportedly, it is also behind the increase of new cases in India. Read on to know what experts have to warn about it.

Covid JN.1 Cases Rise: The new Covid -19 sub0variant omicron is reportedly driving the surge in fresh cases across the globe. According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) website, the strain has led to a surge across India with the highest numbers recorded in the south followed by the north and west. According to data by INSACOG as updated till the last week of December 2023, out of 536 cases, 503 were due to Covid JN.1.

Covid JN.1: Should India Be Concerned?

The rise in cases has sounded alarm bells but is it a threat? So far, genome sequencing is still underway to better comprehend the dominance and properties of this latest strain. The World Health Organisation (WHO) will has already categorised it as variant of interest.

Speaking exclusively with India.com, Dr Neeraj Tulara Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, commented on the new symptoms and rise of cases in India. He said, “While genome sequencing is still ongoing, the dominance of the JN.1 variant in India raises concerns about its potential impact on the overall Covid situation in the country. This variant has shown a higher transmissibility rate, leading to an increase in the number of cases. It is crucial to closely monitor the spread of this variant and take necessary measures to control its transmission.”

Covid JN.1 New Symptoms

Stressing on the importance of recognizing anxiety and trouble sleeping as possible signs of Covid JN.1. This shows that the virus can affect both our physical and mental health.

Understanding how these new symptoms relate to the coronavirus is a bit complicated. Viral infections, like coronavirus, can impact our central nervous system, leading to issues with our nerves. Anxiety and sleep problems might happen because of how the virus influences our brain chemicals or our body’s response to the infection. This is why it’s crucial to look at a wider range of symptoms for early detection and taking care of patients in a complete way.

To lower the risk of Covid JN.1, it’s essential for people to stick to preventive actions. This includes getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and washing hands regularly. Also, focusing on mental well-being by managing stress, keeping a good sleep routine, and getting help for anxiety is vital for overall risk reduction.

Because symptoms can overlap between different respiratory infections like SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and RSV, accurately diagnosing the specific infection can be tricky. That’s why it’s important for doctors to use a comprehensive approach involving clinical assessments, tests, and sometimes more advanced scans. This helps in identifying the infection quickly and providing the right medical care for the best results.

Rising Cases of Covid JN.1

The national capital has so far reported 24 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, including three patients who were from outside Delhi, with all of them recovering from the infection, officials said on Monday.”The first patient of JN.1 sub-variant had got admitted to a hospital since she was stressed but recovered within a few days. The remaining patients have also recovered. Three of the patients who are from outside Delhi were detected with Covid during pre-operative screening. What we have learnt so far is that majority of the patients have recovered in home isolation,” said an official.

Delhi had reported its first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 in December last year. The official asserted that there are hardly any symptoms and the patients are recovering within two to three days.

Till last week, there were 16 cases of JN.1 variant in Delhi. According to the recent reports of genome sequencing received, out of 29 samples that were sequenced, six had low genome coverage, the officials said.

Out of the 23 samples that passed the genome sequencing tests, eight were detected with the JN.1 variant, 11 were found with BA.2 while one sample each was found with the XBB.2.3 and HV.1 variant and two with HK.3. According to the officials, there are currently 35 active cases in Delhi

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.