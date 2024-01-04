Home

Covid JN.1: How to Tackle Spread of Respiratory Illness During Winter Months?

Covid JN.1 is the force behind rise in fresh cases. Winters can be little more challenging when it comes to respiratory illness.

Covid JN. 1: The new Covid variant is responsible for the rise in coronavirus cases in several countries. Winters tend to get more challenging with respect to health concerns. Respiratory illness, boy ache, joint pain etc tend to increase. Hence, it becomes all the more cardinal to boost our immunity so that the bod can better combat infections and inflammation. Covid JN.1 is currently placed under ‘variant of interest’ by World Health Organisation (WHO). The new sub-variant of omicron is not considered as serious or fatal so far. More research is underway to determine the full analysis of the latest strain. However, health guards should not be dropped.

Here is how one may be able to fight respiratory illness during the winter season.

6 Tips to Tackle Respiratory Illness in Winters

Practice Good Hand Hygiene: Proper hand hygiene is crucial in preventing the transmission of respiratory illnesses. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after being in public spaces, before eating, and after coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your face, particularly your eyes, nose, and mouth, as these are entry points for viruses. Deep Breathing Exercises: Practise deep breathing exercises, yoga regularly to boost lung health and increase lung capacity. It is imperative to take care of lungs during winters. Wear Masks Correctly and Consistently: Wearing face masks is an essential preventive measure to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets. Ensure that you wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth snugly in public settings, especially when social distancing is not possible. Maintain Physical Distancing: Keeping a safe distance from others is vital in reducing the transmission of respiratory illnesses. Avoid large gatherings or events where physical distancing may be challenging to implement. Opt for outdoor activities when possible, as open-air environments generally offer better ventilation and lower transmission risk. Ensure Indoor Ventilation: Adequate ventilation is essential for reducing the concentration of respiratory droplets indoors. Open windows and doors to improve air circulation in your home, workplace, or any enclosed spaces you frequent. If using heating systems, ensure they allow for proper ventilation. Consider using air purifiers with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to help remove airborne particles. Immunity Boosting Diet: Increase intake of vitamin C, protein, fibres and food rich in anti-inflammatory properties. It can collectively help to enhance the immune system making the body better equipped to tackle the virus.

Maintaining good overall health can strengthen your immune system and reduce the severity of respiratory illnesses. Engage in regular physical activity, eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, stay hydrated, and get sufficient sleep to support your immune system. Manage stress levels through relaxation techniques, exercise, or seeking support.

Additionally, stay informed about the latest guidelines and recommendations from reputable health authorities. Follow local public health measures and guidelines specific to your region. Remember that these strategies work in synergy, and adopting multiple preventive measures provides the best defence against respiratory illnesses during the winter season.

