New Delhi: Even as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the world, a novel nasal spray developed by a team of researchers was found to be effective against all variants of COVID. The new nasal spray can also prevent the viral infection upto eight hours, the researchers have found.Also Read - Govt Issues New Discharge Policy for Mild, Moderate Covid-19 Patients | Deets Inside

The nasal spray, developed by researchers at the University of Helsinki in Finland, consists of a molecule. Cell cultures and animal studies have shown that TriSb92 – the new molecule – protects against coronavirus infection for at least eight hours even in cases of high exposure risk. The findings have not been peer reviewed yet. Also Read - COVID Virus Starts Losing Ability To Infect Within 5 Minutes In Air: Study

In contrast to vaccine protection, the effect of TriSb92 begins immediately after its administration. “In animal models, nasally administered TriSb92 offered protection against infection in an exposure situation where all unprotected mice were infected,” said Anna Makela, postdoctoral researcher at the varsity, news agency IANS reported. Also Read - Delhi Issues Fresh Order On E-Passes For Weekend Curfew, Night Curfew | Check Full Guidelines Here

The TriSb92 molecule is based on an entirely new technical solution developed in Finland for targeting biological drugs. In the study, the solution was utilised to inhibit the functioning of the spike protein on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Targeting this inhibitory effect of the TriSb92 molecule to a site of the coronavirus spike protein common to all variants of the virus makes it possible to effectively inhibit the ability of all known variants, Omicron included, to infect people,” Makela said.

In model virus studies, TriSb92 was able to prevent even the spread of SARS – the virus that threatened us in the early 2000s. “In other words, we can fairly confidently assume that future variants of SARS-CoV-2 and perhaps even entirely new coronaviruses that may threaten to cause pandemics are susceptible to it,” Makela said.

Nasally administered, the molecule could in the future serve as a kind of biological protection against coronavirus infection that is sprayed on the mucous membranes.

“These types of molecules that prevent infections, or antiviral drugs for that matter, cannot substitute for vaccines in protecting the population against the coronavirus disease,” said Professor Kalle Saksela from the varsity.

However, there is a great need for novel means with which to enhance the protection provided by vaccines. “TriSb92 could be useful to people whose vaccine protection is insufficient for one reason or another. Depending on the epidemic situation, it could also benefit fully vaccinated individuals when administered before any situation associated with a high risk of exposure,” Saksela said.

Earlier, a study found that coronavirus’ ability to infect people starts decreasing within five minutes of being airborne and the virus loses about 90 per cent of its infectivity within 20 minutes of being in air. The yet to be peer-reviewed study is the first to explore how the virus survives in exhaled air, and emphasises the importance of maintaining physical distancing and mask-wearing, the Guardian reported.

Ventilation, though still worthwhile, is likely to have a lesser impact. “People have been focused on poorly ventilated spaces and thinking about airborne transmission over metres or across a room. I’m not saying that doesn’t happen, but I think still the greatest risk of exposure is when you’re close to someone,” Prof Jonathan Reid, director of the University of Bristol’s Aerosol Research Centre and the study’s lead author, was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from IANS)